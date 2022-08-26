Bombings: Congressmen reacted to the Defense Minister’s announcement – ​​Congress – Politics

Different reactions generated in the Congress the announcement of Minister of DefenseIván Velásquez, in the sense of suspending the bombing in places where there are minors, since, according to the official, these are “victims of forced recruitment.”

Velásquez assured that “any military operation that is carried out with respect to illegal armed organizations cannot endanger the lives of these victims of violence.”

For the representative to the Chamber for the Democratic Center, Andrés Forero, opponent of the National Government, this decision is “a shot in the foot.”

“The Public Force loses operational capacity and the armed groups are oxygenated. Additionally, it constitutes an incentive for these groups to continue recruiting minors, because they are going to use them as human shields,” said the congressman uribista.

The senator of the same party José Vicente Carreño, who was a police officer and is on the active reserve, stated “the terrorist groups They have always sheltered behind minors in their camps”.

“Order not to take action and put an end to the bombing going to their camps lowers the self-esteem and morale of our troops. Here is what must be demanded from groups outside the law that they respect life and our minors,” he said.

Carolina Giraldo, representative to the Chamber for Green Alliancea party allied with President Gustavo Petro, stated that “Colombia needs military forces that respect human rights and there is no doubt that this is the Government’s commitment.”

However, Giraldo also expressed a “respectful recommendation to the minister and that is not to reveal security strategies or tactics publicly.”

“This may end up giving a comparative advantage to armed groups that, in this case, could end up recruiting a larger number of minors to use as human shields. I believe that prudence is a good counselor,” she said. congressman Risaraldense and member of the Second Commission, which deals with issues of national security.

