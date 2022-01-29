“Bombogenesis” of snow and ice, the United States on its knees

Emergency bad weather on the east coast of the United States: 75 million Americans are on high alert for the expected “cyclone bomb”, a cyclone snow that already causes heavy snowfall and strong winds from Charlotte to Washington to New York and Boston. Only in the “Big Apple”, the snow it could exceed 30 cm of accumulation with winds over 70 km / h.

130 thousand without electricity

The huge winter storm is bringing snow and ice to the eastern United States and leaving at least 130,000 people without electricity on the move. As reported by the Washington Post, over 25 million people residing in the central Appalachian region remained on high alert for strong winds and heavy snowfall. More snow will fall in the next few hours in New Hampshire and Maine.

Thousands of canceled flights

Authorities, including the White House, warn about freezing temperatures and dangerous conditions, especially when it comes to roads. The severe snow storm that is hitting the east coast of the United States has already caused the cancellation of at least 6 thousand flights at major airports. One of the cities most at risk is Boston: for the city it could be one of the largest snowfalls in history with accumulations of up to 60 centimeters of snow. Meanwhile in Central Park, the green heart of New York, 12 centimeters of snow have already accumulated in a few hours.

“Stay at home”

“ It is best to stay away from the streets. Be careful. Today is a good day to stay indoors if you don’t have to go out “, said the mayor of New York, Eric Adams, struggling with the first heavy snowfall in the city: for Adams this is a new test after a difficult start to driving the city. The new mayor has already attracted a lot of criticism, especially from his party’s progressives, for his “recipe” on how to fight violence. And the snowstorm puts him to the test again in the aftermath of the funeral of the policeman killed in New York.

“ This is going to be a very big storm, probably one of the biggest we have experienced in recent years. Conditions should make travel nearly impossible and we are urging everyone, as much as possible, to stay home tonight and tomorrow. “ Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker pointed out as he reports RaiNews. In New England, she ran to the shops to grab basic food items: some supermarket chains even urged customers to “ buy what they need while leaving something for their neighbors “.

“ We are actively monitoring the anticipated impacts of the storm and working closely with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ensure we are ready to support any federal assistance needs that may arise. National Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall said.

What is a “cyclone bomb”

Speaking of this storm, some American meteorologists have referred to a “cyclone bomb”. Calling it a “bomb” sounds terrible, but it’s not extremely uncommon for this type of storm. What would make it a “bomb” is the speed with which the atmospheric pressure collapses, a characteristic common to this type of bad weather. By definition, the barometric pressure must decrease by at least 24 millibars in 24 hours for it to be called a cyclone bomb: hence the name of “bombogenesis”.