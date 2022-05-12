Bombshell! Barça has the sale of Frenkie on track…

FC Barcelona seems to begin its squad ‘cleansing’ plan for the 2022-23 season and the first big move could have Frenkie de Jong as the protagonist. In the last two weeks, the rumor about the club’s willingness to listen to offers for the midfielder has gained strength. and the journalist Gerard Romero has advanced on Wednesday what could be the final offer for Barça to release the tulip.

WE EXPAND @jijantesfc: The operation would be closed for between 70 and 80 MEUR. We are on May 11 and the situation can still change. At the club they are clear that if he continues for one more season and the player does not explode, he will lose value and Barça will lose money#jijantesfc — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) May 11, 2022

According to Romero, Manchester United have put between 70 and 80 million euros on the table for the signing of the 24-year-old player, whose market value in Transfermarkt is set precisely at 70 ‘kilos’. The arrival of Erik ten Hag on the Old Trafford bench would be key in the operation, since the purchase would take place at the express request of the still Ajax coach, who will say goodbye to the Amsterdam fans this weekend.

Ten Hag directed Frenkie between 2017 and 2019, being responsible for his explosion as a professional player in 2018-19. The outstanding participation of the midfielder in Ajax that year earned him the transfer of him to Barça in exchange for 85 ‘kilos’. In that sense, in the club they believe that releasing De Jong this summer is a good option, anticipating that his market value will continue to drop in the coming months.

Arkel’s has a contract until June 2026 and in his three seasons at Barcelona he has been the undisputed starter alongside Sergio Busquets in the Blaugrana midfield, but his performance in the last two years has generated doubts in the board and in the coaching staff. In 2021-22, the Dutchman has only 4 goals and 5 assists in 45 gamesstatistics below expectations, considering the potential of Frenkie.

Barça wants to lower salary mass in summer

Frenkie earns around 10 million euros per season. The mission of the board is to lower the payroll as much as possible to solve the current problems with the salary limit, one of the main headaches to put together the 2022-23 squad. Thus, the plans aim to manage reinforcements that receive salaries of less than 10 million per season and the 70 or 80 ‘kilos’ that De Jong would leave in cash would serve, in the same way, to amortize new signings.

One of the possible negotiations that would benefit from the ‘Frenkie operation’ would be that of Robert Lewandowski. The Pole seems determined to leave Bayern Munich this summer and, with the money brought in by the tulip, his arrival looks less utopian from the economic point of view. However, the club maintains its ‘thrifty’ policy clear and, for now, the next reinforcements continue to target ‘top’ players who arrive, preferably, free and with a low record. A) Yes, De Jong’s destiny seems to take him away from the Camp Nou and take him to Old Trafford to lead a midfield without the presence of Paul Pogba.