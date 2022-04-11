BOMBSHELL! Barça would have reached an agreement with Lewandowski for his signing

Robert Lewandowski would be the great ‘chosen’ of FC Barcelona to reinforce their lead next season, according to various information. The Polish ‘9’ culminates his link with Bayern Munich next June 30, 2023 and has not renewed his contract. In Poland, the footballer’s country of origin, they take the player’s transfer to the Camp Nou for granted.

‘TVP Sport’ has reported that Lewandowski has given the definitive yes to Barça and would have communicated his decision to Bayern Munich to leave the Allianz Arena this summer. Oliver Kahn, the club’s CEO, would already be fully aware that the 33-year-old will not accept the renewal offer he has on the table.

Thus, the international with Poland could get to play at the Camp Nou from next season with a three-year contract, when he would already be 36. LThe Barça leaders have held meetings in recent days with Pini Zahavi, representative of the Polish striker, to work on his incorporation this summer and, according to the aforementioned source, there would be an agreement.

From the Camp Nou they understand that the signing of Lewandowski will be less expensive than that of Haaland and that the Pole will ask to charge less than the Norwegian, but it will not be an economic operation, in any case. According to ‘Transfermarkt’, Lewandowski has a market value of 50 million euros, a figure that, although it is very high, is lower than that of the great ‘cracks’ of today and Bayern will want to pocket a significant amount if it ends up leaving.

Then there is your possible salary. A few days ago from ‘El Chiringuito’ they had reported that Barcelona had sent Lewandowski an offer of eight million euros net (approximately 16 gross kilos) for three seasons. According to the records of ‘Salary Sport’, the footballer’s annual salary is 20,478,151 euros per year, Therefore, if this is Barça’s offer, Lewandowski would be accepting a considerable drop in his income during what will be the last years of his career.

Lewandowski, the king of the goal

Robert Lewandowski’s relationship with the goal improves over the years, it looks like. The Polish striker lives a great moment in his career and his goal is very little resisted. This season he has continued to break all schemes, showing himself to be the top scorer in European football, ahead of Karim Benzema, Mohamed Salah or Kylian Mbappé.

In the total computation the figures are wonderful: 46 goals in 40 games played, spread over 32 in the Bundesliga, 12 in the Champions League (he is the top scorer) and two others in the German Super Cup. Also, he aims to win again the Golden Boot that he got last year, after converting 41 goals in the German championship.