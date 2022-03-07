Bombshell! Haaland’s environment makes it clear how the car is going…

As the months go by, summer gets closer and with it the specialized media begin to shed light on what is perhaps one of the most mediatic topics of the summer window: the signing of Erling Haaland. After the meetings between Xavi Hernández and Jordi Cruyff with the Norwegian attacker, different information suggests that Real Madrid is in the ‘pole’ for his signing.

The former Norwegian soccer player, Jan Aage Fjortoft, who has closely followed Haaland’s case, has assured the ‘ESPN’ network that the Whites have emerged as the team with the most options to acquire the attacker’s services in the summer market. Just behind would be Manchester City, where he would also have opportunities to continue his career and a salary in line with his expectations.

In this way, the former international with the Norwegian team warns that the bid for Haaland has been reduced to two options, while in the case of FC Barcelona, ​​it would only be necessary to wait for a ‘miraculous’ turn at the last minute so that the Nordic ends up donning the Barça shirt: “At the moment, I think the matter is between two countries and two clubs. I have the feeling that Madrid and City are ahead, but it is a feeling of its own, it is not any information. But Barça is turning everything around Haaland and things can get serious.”

Did something go wrong in the meetings with Xavi?

Faced with Fjortoff’s statements, the space moderator asked, surprised, “Why does Haaland hate Xavi? What happened? They had this meeting, they met and now you say no“. The former footballer limited himself to responding “I don’t know Haaland’s agenda. I would love to have it. I wish I knew if Xavi and Haaland have met, I don’t follow the Haaland everywhere, in any case it would be Raiola who would… We’ll see him scoring goals for Madrid or City… Or maybe for Laporta”.

Previously, Fjortoff, who is also very close to the Haaland family, especially Alg-Inge, the father of the Borussia Dortmund striker, ruled out that there is any kind of arrangement with the white team: “An agreement already between Real Madrid and Haaland? That’s not true! Erling Haaland and his team, including his father, are going through a very, very thorough process to decide where he will play next season.. Haaland will make the decision based on different things.”