Bombshell in the NFL! Champion coach with the Los Angeles Rams and former teammate of Tom Brady, the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings

Kevin O’Connell became the new head coach of the Minnesota Vikings after winning Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams. Will he be able to give success to the northern team?

American football season National Football League (NFL) has ended after Los Angeles Rams 23-20 win over Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVIofficially starting one of the most feared stages by sports fans: the off-season.

Part of the Rams’ success this season It has been the great performance on the offensive side of the gridwhere led by Matthew Stafford, the Los Angeles team had a dream season, culminating in the ultimate goal of the franchise: the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

But repeating is always a difficult task and full of impediments, and Los Angeles just ran into the first, as they were unable to retain one of the key parts of that unit.who was an excellent complement to head coach Sean McVay: offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell.

O’Conell named new Minnesota Vikings coach

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed that the next head coach of the franchise will be Kevin O’Connellwho until this season served as the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams, crowning his year with a Super Bowl ring against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Vikings had already decided on the head coaching job, but going into the final game of the year, they couldn’t make O’Connell’s hire official until after the game. At 36, the former Rams will be one of the youngest head coaches in the league..