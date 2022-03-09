Bombshell in the NFL! Russell Wilson joins Denver Broncos from Seattle

Midtime Editorial

Denver, United States / 08.03.2022 14:31:32





One of the most spectacular swaps in recent memory of the NFL was held this Tuesday, since Russell Wilson will play with the Denver Broncos after a decade with the Seattle Seahawkswho in return receive three players and five draft picks, marking the end of the most successful era for the Washington state franchise.

The news spread like wildfire as he was one of the best quarterbacks in the league, to whose credit there are a Super Bowl title with the Seahawks that he won precisely against the Broncos in February 2014, then rivaling Hall of Famer Peyton Manning with a ruthless 43-8 thrashing.

And to make this exchange even more curious, in the 2022 season the Denver Broncos are scheduled to visit Seattlewith a date to be determined since the calendar will be published in May, so it will not be long before Wilson returns to what was his home from 2012 to 2021.

Russell Wilson trade | What does Seattle get?

The arrival of Russell Wilson to Denver automatically puts the AFC West like a division of fear because right there are the Chiefs by Patrick Mahomesthe Justin Herbert Chargers and the Raiders with Derek Carrbut for what dange put on the Mile High uniform they had to give a lot to Seattle.

The seahawks receive in the quarterback trade Drew Lockto tight end Noah Fantdefensive tackle Shelby Harris. In addition to that, they also have from now on with two additional first-round, two second-round, and one fifth-round picks.

Aaron Rodgers, the QB who did stay on his team

Another of the great stars of the NFL whose future seemed outside the team in which he became famous was Aaron Rodgersbut it has been confirmed that will continue with the Green Bay Packers with a supposed contract for the next four years and a sum of 200 million dollarswhich would make him the highest paid player in terms of annual sum.