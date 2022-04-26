Bombshell! The first five names of players who will leave PSG after the European failure come to light

2022-04-26

That failure is already having the first consequences and decisions. According to what he publishes in L’Equipe, the PSG It is clear who will be the first players to leave the team: Angel Di Maria , Linden Kehrer , Leandro Paredes , julian draxler Y Laivyn Kurzawa.

The investment made again by the sheikhs in this PSG dreamy did not bear fruit. Once again they stayed on the shore Europe but now in a painful way in the round of 16.

Despite having won the France League in the environment of PSG declare the season as a “failure” after having fallen in the round of 16 of Champions League against him Real Madrid.

In case of Angel of Mary It is the clearest when the contract with the French team ends this June. At 34 years old he will not continue in the Ligue 1 and the latest rumors place him even in the Atletico Madrid or in the barcaamong others.

With respect to Julian Draxler, The German arrived as a great star in the French capital, but in recent years he has become a residual player. The PSG wants to get rid of him and many clubs in Germany They are ready to welcome you. L’Equipe also cites the Seville among the possible destinations of the German midfielder.

Leandro Paredes It is the strangest case of all since Pochettino has had him as an essential player in the PSG. The French team paid 40 million only three years ago and now it seems that they do not have it. The French newspaper points out that he is part of the private circle of Messi Y Neymar and that its future points to the A series.

A Layvin Kurzawa They have wanted him out for a long time but they cannot place him in another team in the transfer market, but this time he will leave. With Linden Kherer is different because although it has not exploded with the PSGhas many suitors in Bundesliga Y premier league.