Bombshell! The new figures of what the ‘Operac…

It’s not a secret that Erling Haland It will be ‘on everyone’s lips’ for the next few months. His youth and performance position him as a generational talent, and he is destined to be one of the most important players of the next decade. Now, new information has revealed what could be the exact figures to sign him.

According to Josep Pedrerol, host of the program ‘El Chiringuito de Jugones’, the ‘Operation Haaland’ could have a total value of 450 million euros. The amounts would be distributed between what Borussia Dortmund would be asking for, the different commissions to the footballer’s environment and the salary per season that the team that signs him must pay.

With more details, his exit clause is valued at 75 million, although the German team would be demanding 25 more ‘kilos’ to round off the transaction. Added to it, both his agent and his father would like to receive 50 million gross eachwhich would bring the total to 200. Finally, his salary would be another 50 gross per campaignadding 250 more in case of signing a five-year contract.

🚨EXCLUSIVE to @jpedrerol 🚨 ‼️HAALAND costs 200M + 50M in salary per season👇

💰Transfer ▶️100M

💰Raiola▶️50M (gross)

💰Sir▶️50M (gross)

💰Player salary▶️50 (gross) pic.twitter.com/5Va0WQ5fpu – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) March 23, 2022

Barça, last in the race

Despite the fact that Haaland has been Joan Laporta’s obsession since he took office as president, the truth is that the numbers demanded by their environment are beyond Barça’s reach. The president himself already made it clear that they would not do crazy things that put the financial stability of the club at risk again, so they will remain in the bidding, but with Xavi’s sports project as the main protagonist in their offer.

Manchester City and Real Madrid would be the only real contenders for the Norwegian’s services. On the one hand, the ‘citizens’ need a ‘9’ from the area with characteristics similar to Harry Kane, who was the first chosen by Pep Guardiola, although the Tottenham board frustrated his departure. On the other hand, the meringues need a replacement for Karim Benzema, and what happened in the Clásico against FC Barcelona left the urgency of another ‘killer’ even more exposed.