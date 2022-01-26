“Bombshell-The voice of the scandal”, a narrative from a great journalistic investigation – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





BOMBSHELL-THE VOICE OF THE SCANDAL

Sky Cinema 2, 7.20 pm. With Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. Directed by Jay Roach. USA production 2019. Duration: 1 hour and 48 minutes

THE PLOT

It is the story of the Ailes scandal that broke out a year before the Weinstein case, and the first ugly mess to involve the big executives of the entertainment world. Ailes was the omnipotent head of Fox News and flaunted omnipotence by crucifying one of his journalists, guilty of attacking the future President Trump in an interview. The girl reacted by going to lawyers and unexpectedly she was not alone. She was joined by a famous anchor woman and a recent favorite of Ailes. Which was denounced to public opinion not only for the dictatorial methods with which he managed the network, but also and above all for the sexual advances towards the salaried women.

WHY SEE IT

Because Roach has chosen a brisk and chronical narrative to tell the mess, like a great journalistic investigation. “Bombshell” ends up as thrilling as “All the President’s Men”. Indeed more, because there are three beautiful women at stake. And three actresses who garrison in skill (the lesser known, Margot Robbie, wins, unexpectedly).