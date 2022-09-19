Bon Jovi, Anne Hathaway… celebrities stroll through the Alcaraz final

The singer Jon Bon Jovi, the actress Anne Hathaway or the Belgian Kim Clijsters and Billie Jean King, former tennis players, went this Sunday to the Arthur Ashe court in Flushing Meadows to see the final of the United States Open and be direct witnesses of the Carlos Alcaraz’s victory against the Norwegian Casper Ruud.

The Arthur Ashe court hosted a historic final between two players who were looking for the first ‘great’ of their careers and the first position in the world ranking and the presidential box was filled with movie stars, music stars and former athletes.

In addition to Bon Jovi, the British singer Rick Astley was also in the stands, both cheered by the public when his image appeared on the giant screens of the stadium.

There was also a standing ovation for Billie Jean King, who has been following the tournament for two weeks at the Flushing Meadows tennis center that bears her name.

In recent days, former athletes such as Lindsey Vonn, the golfer Tiger Woods, the filmmaker Spike Lee, the former first lady Michelle Obama or the former president of the United States Bill Clinton paraded through the boxes of the Arthur Ashe.

This year the tournament registered the absolute record for spectators, with 776,120, improving on the 737,872 of 2019, according to official data provided by the organization.

Furthermore, for the first time in the 25-year history of the Arthur Ashe court, with capacity for 23,859 spectators, the tournament registered a full house in each session.