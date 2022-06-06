Bon Jovi announces death of founding bassist Alec John Such

(CNN) — Alec John Such, founding member and original bassist of the band Bon Jovi, has died, according to a Tweet from the Sunday afternoon group. She was 70 years old.

“We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such. He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was an integral part of the formation of the band,” the message reads.

Such was vital in bringing guitarist Richie Sambora and drummer Tico Torres into the band in its early days, the statement said.

“To be honest, we met through him – he was a childhood friend of Tico’s and he brought Richie over to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today those special memories put a smile on my face and Tears in my eyes. He will be greatly missed,” the message read.

Bon Jovi formed in New Jersey in 1983 and have had hits with songs like “Livin’ On a Prayer” and “Wanted Dead or Alive.”

Such left the band in 1994 and was later replaced by bassist Hugh McDonald.

The group was reunited when Bon Jovi was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. At the induction ceremony, Such spoke fondly of his time with his bandmates, saying, “I love you guys to death. I will always do it”.

“When Jon Bon Jovi called me and asked me to be in his band many years ago, I soon realized how serious he was and had a vision that he wanted to lead us to. And I am very happy to have been a part of that vision.” he said in his speech.

CNN has reached out to Jon Bon Jovi’s publicist for additional information on Such.

CNN’s Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.