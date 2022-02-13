Bonansea for the semi-finals of the Italian Cup

Listen to the audio version of the article

Juventus Women Inter: summary, slow motion, result, scoreboard and live report of the match valid for the second leg of the Italian Cup quarterfinals

(sent to Campo Ale & Ricky in Vinovo) – There Juventus Women hits the pass for the semifinals of Italian Cup. In the return with theInter decides a goal of Bonansea against the former Guarino.

Juventus Women Inter 1-0: summary and slow motion

9 ‘A lot of intensity in Vinovo – Ten minutes at other clogged rhythms and spaces, not even a conclusion for now

12 ‘Sembrant Shot – Conclusion download from the edge. Ball on the bottom, Bonansea wanted it in the area

14 ‘Goal Bonansea – Lenzini fishing Bonansea in the area all alone. First deviation and ball into the net

16 ‘Bonetti conclusion – Pandini’s cross from the left after a good move by Inter. The nerazzurra 10 is coordinated to fly in the area. Brava Peyraud-Magnin to lift the ball for a corner

22 ‘Cross Cernoia – Ball that takes a dangerous trajectory from the right. Smanaccia Durante for a corner

36 ′ Juventus Women with a passion for the game – Inter for now is limited to a few offensive gusts

40 ‘Bonetti free kick – Slow conclusion, easily blocks Peyraud-Magnin

56 ‘We fight – Match along the lines of the first half. Few occasions

62 ‘Csiszàr shot – End from the area after a Boattin detour. Ball not far from the goal

68 ‘Shot of Cernoia – Great blow from distance, Durante stretches out and puts it for a corner

72 ‘Shot Gama – Great play by the captain in the area. The space for the conclusion is built and Durante reaches out for a corner

73 ‘Hurtig deviation – Aerial attempt after the Girelli bank. During he raises for a corner

74 ‘Gama shot – Now he pushes Juve who want to close it. Durante present on his pole

77 ′ Hurtig Occasion – Wrong disengagement of Inter. Bonansea serves Hurtig who then instead of kicking looks for an unlikely triangle

90 ′ Final pressure from Inter – Now Juve closes

Best of the match Juventus Women: Gama REPORT CARDS

Juventus Women Inter 1-0: result and match report

Net: 14 ′ Bonansea

Juventus Women (4-3-3): Peyraud-Magnin; Lenzini, Gama, Sembrant, Boattin; Rosucci (66 ‘Girelli), Pedersen, Grosso (78’ Zamanian); Bonansea (78 ′ Bonfantini), Hurtig (86 ′ Nilden), Cernoia (86 ′ Caruso). Annex. Montemurro. Available. April, Hyyrynen, Panzeri, Staskova

Inter (4-4-2): During; Sønstevold, Kathellen, Kristjánsdóttir, Landström; Karchouni, Simonetti, Csiszàr (62 ‘Marinelli), Pandini (75’ Polli); Bonetti (87 ′ M. Portales), Njoya Ajara. Annex. Guarino. Available. Signs, Saints, Brustia, Alborghetti, Sparrows, Vergani

Referee: Marini of Trieste

Ammonite: 53 ′ Rosucci, 90 + 1 ′ Bonfantini

Juventus Women Inter: the pre-match