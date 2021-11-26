Bonansea is not enough, the summit is 3 points away

Italy Switzerland women: summary, moviola, scoreboard, result and live report of the match, valid for qualifying for the World Cup

L’Italy women from Milena Bertolini falls against the Swiss, on the occasion of the qualifications ai World Cup. Blue who lose the scepter of the group, with the Swiss national team now flying to +3 in the standings.

Italy Switzerland women 1-2: summary and slow motion

1 ′ Kick-off whistle – Italy Switzerland started.

4 ′ Bachmann opportunity – Number 10 presents itself in front of Giuliani. She tries to dribble but is stopped by the Italian goalkeeper.

9 ′ Gol Sow – Switzerland immediately ahead with Sow, good at beating Giuliani inside the penalty area.

19 ‘Crnogorcevic goal – Switzerland doubles with Crnogorcevic, who uses a cross from the left and heads over Giuliani.

27 ′ Occasion Giacinti – The attacker wastes a good chance, kicking centrally in the penalty area.

38 ′ Rescue Giuliani – Providential intervention by the goalkeeper, who blocks Switzerland’s treacherous corner kick with a punch.

47 ′ Italy opportunity – Giugliano’s free-kick in the area, with Girelli and Giacinti who barely reach the appointment with the ball.

50 ‘Palo Folmli – Italy’s defensive mess, with Giuliani losing control of the ball. Folmli tries from a tight angle catching the pole.

52 ‘Bachmann shot – Central conclusion, Giuliani’s easy prey.

57 ′ Giuliani parade – The Milan goalkeeper opposes Bachmann at the exit, saving Italy. Then he pushes Gama away.

60 ‘Goal Bonansea – Bonansea reopens it, kicks from distance and, thanks to a deviation by Buhler, beats Thalmann.

70 ′ Serturini opportunity – Too long Serturini’s assist for Bonansea, anticipated at the time of the shot by Thalmann.

82 ‘Bonansea shot – Conclusion from the distance of Bonansea too weak, para Thalmann.

95 ‘Cross Bonansea – Shot inside the Bonansea area, with the ball crashing on the crossbar.

Best player in Italy: Bonansea REPORT CARDS

Italy Switzerland women 1-2: result and match report

Networks: 9 ′ Sow, 19 ′ Crnogorcevic, 60 ′ Bonansea

Italy women (4-4-2): Giuliani; Gama, Linari (82 ‘Simonetti), Salvai, Lenzini (82’ Soffia); Bergamaschi (54 ‘Serturini), Giuliano, Girelli, Boattin; Giacinti (87 ′ Pirone), Bonansea. Ct. Bertolini. Available. Bonfantini, Cinotti, Di Guglielmo, Durante, Glionna, Pandini, Schroffenegger

Swiss (3-5-2): Thalmann; Buhler, Stierli, Aigbogun; Maritz, Xhemaili (64 ′ Mauron), Walti, Sow, Bachmann (84 ′ Kiwic); Crnogorcevic, Folmli (79 ′ Lehmann). Ct. Nielsen. Available. Calligaris, De Alem, Friedli, Julini, Marti, Pando, Peng, Piubel, Rinast

Referee: Frappart (FRA)

Ammonite: 50 ′ Giugliano, 83 ′ Bachmann