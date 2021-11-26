Sports

Bonansea is not enough, the summit is 3 points away

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 25 2 minutes read

Italy Switzerland women: summary, moviola, scoreboard, result and live report of the match, valid for qualifying for the World Cup

L’Italy women from Milena Bertolini falls against the Swiss, on the occasion of the qualifications ai World Cup. Blue who lose the scepter of the group, with the Swiss national team now flying to +3 in the standings.

Italy Switzerland women 1-2: summary and slow motion

1 ′ Kick-off whistle – Italy Switzerland started.

4 ′ Bachmann opportunity – Number 10 presents itself in front of Giuliani. She tries to dribble but is stopped by the Italian goalkeeper.

9 ′ Gol Sow – Switzerland immediately ahead with Sow, good at beating Giuliani inside the penalty area.

19 ‘Crnogorcevic goal – Switzerland doubles with Crnogorcevic, who uses a cross from the left and heads over Giuliani.

27 ′ Occasion Giacinti – The attacker wastes a good chance, kicking centrally in the penalty area.

38 ′ Rescue Giuliani – Providential intervention by the goalkeeper, who blocks Switzerland’s treacherous corner kick with a punch.

47 ′ Italy opportunity – Giugliano’s free-kick in the area, with Girelli and Giacinti who barely reach the appointment with the ball.

50 ‘Palo Folmli – Italy’s defensive mess, with Giuliani losing control of the ball. Folmli tries from a tight angle catching the pole.

52 ‘Bachmann shot – Central conclusion, Giuliani’s easy prey.

57 ′ Giuliani parade – The Milan goalkeeper opposes Bachmann at the exit, saving Italy. Then he pushes Gama away.

60 ‘Goal Bonansea – Bonansea reopens it, kicks from distance and, thanks to a deviation by Buhler, beats Thalmann.

70 ′ Serturini opportunity – Too long Serturini’s assist for Bonansea, anticipated at the time of the shot by Thalmann.

82 ‘Bonansea shot – Conclusion from the distance of Bonansea too weak, para Thalmann.

95 ‘Cross Bonansea – Shot inside the Bonansea area, with the ball crashing on the crossbar.

Best player in Italy: Bonansea REPORT CARDS

Italy Switzerland women 1-2: result and match report

Networks: 9 ′ Sow, 19 ′ Crnogorcevic, 60 ′ Bonansea

Italy women (4-4-2): Giuliani; Gama, Linari (82 ‘Simonetti), Salvai, Lenzini (82’ Soffia); Bergamaschi (54 ‘Serturini), Giuliano, Girelli, Boattin; Giacinti (87 ′ Pirone), Bonansea. Ct. Bertolini. Available. Bonfantini, Cinotti, Di Guglielmo, Durante, Glionna, Pandini, Schroffenegger

Swiss (3-5-2): Thalmann; Buhler, Stierli, Aigbogun; Maritz, Xhemaili (64 ′ Mauron), Walti, Sow, Bachmann (84 ′ Kiwic); Crnogorcevic, Folmli (79 ′ Lehmann). Ct. Nielsen. Available. Calligaris, De Alem, Friedli, Julini, Marti, Pando, Peng, Piubel, Rinast

Referee: Frappart (FRA)

Ammonite: 50 ′ Giugliano, 83 ′ Bachmann

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 25 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Giro d’Italia 2022 on the seafront: the stage in Naples and the Campi Flegrei

2 weeks ago

MotoGP, Valencia GP: the Good, the Bad and the Ugly

2 weeks ago

Wanda Nara, Icardi confesses the betrayal: the phone call of the truth

2 weeks ago

MotoGP Algarve: Bagnaia fights and wins over Quartararo, super Morbidelli | News

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button