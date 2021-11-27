Bonazzoli ruins the party at Cagliari. Pavoletti deceives. Against Salernitana it ends 1-1

Clash between the last in the standings at the Unipol Domus in Cagliari between Mazzarri’s team and Salernitana. Winning for both would have the flavor of a turning point after a very complicated start to the season. The tension in the first fraction, however, is king. Referee Doveri whistles repeatedly for a truly fragmented game without spectacle. In the second half Cagliari presses on the accelerator until a true striker by Pavoletti deceives everyone. Because at 90 ‘on a sensational hole in defense comes the equalizer goal of the Campania region with Bonazzoli.

THE TENSION WINS – An important match, indeed very important. And the weight of the three points at stake is clearly seen on the pitch. So much so that for the first 20 ‘on the lawn of the island plant there are no game plots or really dangerous actions. Only at 24 ‘comes the first thrill with Keità Balde who tries a new overhead kick without finding the door. At 36 ‘another good opportunity for the hosts on Marin’s free kick that touches Belec’s goal. For the rest, the referee is the master. Doveri keeps a nervous match at bay and whistles an impressive amount of fouls. At 39 ‘then an injury also arrives: on a sprint Gondo crashes himself on the sprint. In his place Colantuono sends Zortea into the field. At 43 ‘Cagliari still forward with Joao Pedro who cuts the area on the through ball: a conclusion that is closed in a corner. The captain of the islanders repeats himself in the 46th minute with a header on which Belec is ready.

A FABULOUS BIRTHDAY? IN NO WAY – The second half begins with the same plot of the first fraction, but at a faster pace than before. Colantuono, unlike the first fraction, tries to change his set-up, going to 3-5-2. However, Campania does not create dangers, while Cagliari continues to come forward. At 60 ‘Mazzarri plays the Pavoletti card, also changing his set-up, preferring 4-3-3, with Bellanova on the left in place of the substituted Dalbert. At 73 ‘comes the well-deserved advantage of Cagliari. Leonardo Pavoletti goes on the net and anticipates the near post on the ball coming from the left of Joao Pedro. Carboni’s contribution at the beginning of the action was also decisive. At 90 ‘then the epilogue that you do not expect. Zortea’s cross from the right in the area, completely punctured by Nandez, who is picked up by Bonazzoli who bags first intentionally.