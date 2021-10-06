Bond effect

In Casino Royale there is a scene where Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) tries to guess the make of the watch on James Bond’s (Daniel Craig) wrist. “Rolex?” She asks. “Omega,” he replies. “Beautiful,” admits Vesper. This scene is advertising, of course. Product placement, to be precise. Agent 007 has been wearing an Omega Seamaster model on his wrist for 26 years. The link between the character and the brand, between the franchise and the company is so old that it already existed when the product placement still had to be baptized with this name. In 1995, costume designer Lindy Hemming decided that Pierce Brosnan’s Bond would wear Brioni suits instead of the “traditional” Savile Row: six years had passed since the last film in the saga (Private revenge) and Hemming sensed that 007’s aesthetics needed to be rethought to make it “more modern and European” in GoldenEye. It goes without saying that the new suit was paired with a suitable watch: «The Rolex was now part of the city ​​boy culture – Hemming explains to New York Times – did not seem suitable for Bond at the time. ‘ Hemming remembered his father’s friends, all former naval officers, “gentlemen, good people, ready for anything.” They wore Omega on their wrists, so he decided on the Omega Seamaster 300M Quartz, perfect also and above all in the blue of the dial. It was not a question of money, the agreement with the company did not provide for a monetary transaction: “Obviously they were interested. But they just helped us. They gave us the watches with nothing in return. ‘ Nothing except the reason why Omega was obviously interested: “the choice of a gentleman in terms of timepiece says about him as much as his tastes in matters of Savile Row suits,” said Fleming.

He was a lazy writer, Fleming. Above all, he was a journalist: the descriptions bored him, took away the time he wanted to devote to the plot and the energy he wanted to spend to keep the pace of the narrative. He then decided that brands would do for him what images did for other writers. Thus Bond became what he drank, smoked, ate, wore, consumed. In the books written by Fleming and in the transpositions that others made of those books. So much so that George Lazenby, before the audition thanks to which he will get the part, went to the barber and tailor of Sean Connery and bought a Rolex Submariner, the first watch to star in a cinematic close-up for promotional purposes (in Goldfinger).

That cinema exerts a prodigious influence on usages, customs and consumption is certainly not new. That scene from It happened one night in which Clark Gable explains to Claudette Colbert that men understand each other by the way they undress (“the methodical take off their jacket first, the distracted their trousers, the romantics their shoes”) marked the end of the undershirt as a staple of clothing male in the United States: Gable had nothing under his shirt and all the guys wanted to be Gable. With the classics they explain and understand the things of the present: It happened one night, Clarke Gable and the tank top explain why a reboot saga that wants to modernize an iconic character like James Bond decides to switch from Turnbull & Asser shirts (founded in 1885) to Tom Ford (founded in 2005), from Globe Trotter bags ( 1897) to Michael Kors (1981), from La Perla swimwear (1954) to Orlebar Brown (2007). Bond always has to be more modern, as Hemming says. However, “the refinement, the wit, the refinement, the charisma and the ruthlessness” always remain, the elementary particles of the charm of the spy in the service of Her Majesty identified by Elizabeth Nichols in a wonderful essay published on The Luminary. A charm that can always be sold and that you want to sell above all to the demographic that includes consumers between 25 and 45 years, who find in Bond what is not there and cannot be in the Avengers.

It will be said: It happened one night it dates back to 1934, good old times, today fashion is made by others and elsewhere. Partly true: after that scene / commercial mentioned above, Omega’s sales increased twentyfold and the company decided to launch the 007 themed limited editions that are now a tradition. After Specter, the demand for Omega watches increased by more than 30%. Nobody knows in detail the agreement between the producers of the Bond saga (EON Productions by Barbara Broccoli and MGM recently bought by Jeff Bezos) and the brand-partners, but there are numbers that suggest: Heineken spent 45 million dollars to appear here. and there in Skyfall (pissing off all hard and pure bondmaniacs: 007 drinks only vodka martini, if beer must be at least both the Red Stripe sipped by Connery in Licence to kill). To put it in order of magnitude, Daniel Craig’s cachet for that film was $ 25 million. Knowing these figures, one laughs to think of that conversation between Ian Fleming and his colleague and friend Len Deighton: in 1963 Fleming revealed to Deighton that he had never taken a penny from any of the brands mentioned in his novels. To thank him at least for the mention was only Ferrari, who however limited himself to writing him a letter to warn him that he had been placed at the top of the buyers’ list for the new Rossa model soon on sale in England. The response that Fleming sent to Maranello invited the company to “keep this generous opportunity for the distant future”.

When he found out that Norland cigarettes had made a lot of money from being “the James Bond cigarettes”, Fleming just found it funny and suggested that the company launch the “James Bond No. 1”. Another world, this time it is appropriate to say: Fleming wrote a national-popular hero for the masses who in the 1950s bought the paperback Pan-Books for a few pennies, for the kids who stopped at newsstands when they left school to read the comic strip published on Daily Express. Fleming wrote for people like Hugh Gaitskell, post-World War II Labor leader (rumor: he was for years the mistress of Fleming’s wife, Ann): ‘The combination of sex, violence, alcohol and – sometimes – good food is, for those he lives an ordinary life like mine, irresistible », said Gaitskell to those who asked him about his passion for Bond’s adventures. In 1950, an ordinary British life meant an average income of 400 pounds a year, which was 1000 plus expenses for an MP. Fleming decided that Bond would earn 2,000, because he had to be rich enough to become an ideal but not rich enough to stop being real: the reader had to Anyway to think it was easier to become Bond than to be born Windsor.

Returning to product placement: why do brands spend all this money for a few seconds inside a frame? “Because Bond is known all over the world. If you think about how much you would spend on advertising in all the different countries where the film is seen, you understand that the 45 million invested by Haineken are not that many. Plus, the company knows the film will be seen and reviewed for decades, they’re certainly not paying for it one un-advertised spot. They are paying to become, in the long term, a brand of excellence. It is about changing perception rather than selling goods “, explains Darryl Collis, executive of Seesaw Media, an agency specializing in product placement. And the Bond producers, what do they gain from it? They earn twice: once is the money they collect (for example: a third of the budget of Skyfall was what brands had spent to be there), once upon a time it’s the money they save. When a brand becomes part of Bond’s habits, customs and consumption «it acquires the right to produce vodka or limited edition 007 watches, to compete and give thematic prizes, and to mention Bond in advertisements on paper and on screens. This cross-promotion it’s important for brands […] but it is the same for the film ». It is because the promotional campaign of an event like No Time to Die comes to cost between a quarter and a fifth of what was spent to make the film: second Variety in March 2020, a month before the initially scheduled release and then canceled due to a pandemic, the production had already spent $ 66 million on advertising. Between 250 and 300 had already been made to shoot the film. If brands want to contribute to the effort, of course they are welcome.

“It’s simple, without the product placement we couldn’t make these movies. It’s bad to say but that’s the way it is, ”Craig explained on more than one occasion. According to Daily Mail, to stay inside No Time to Die brands have spent more than one hundred million dollars. Maison Bollinger put thirteen million and pennies. Heineken has renewed the collaboration started with Skyfall for a figure yet to be disclosed. Charles Gibb, president of Belvedere, said the partnership with No Time to Die it will be the most important in the history of the company. And then there are Omega, Aston Martin, Persol, Tom Ford, Adidas and Nokia. One hundred million dollars buy a lot of things, even time, especially patience. Work began on the twenty-fifth chapter of the Bond saga in 2016. It was to be released in November 2019, it was postponed for the first time to February 2020 and a second time to April of the same year following the abandonment of the project by part of Danny Boyle. Then the pandemic: second The Hollywood Reporter, compared to a figure between 30 and 50 million thrown into useless promotional campaigns, if the film had arrived in theaters in April 2020 the box office losses would have been around 300 million. Another postponement to April 2021 and then again to October. The accumulated delay is such that film market analysts say that No Time to Die, to reach the break even point, will have to cash in at least $ 900 million: three times the production budget instead of the usual two times. This is the rush, now we come to patience: Nokia is not happy that its old products appear in the film (the 8.3 5G, the 7.2 and a reinterpretation of the 3310), Nokia asks that certain scenes be re-shot, Nokia gets the reshoot. It does not matter that the film is already two years late and that any postponement aggravates the depressive crisis of the film industry (at the news that the release of No Time to Die had been postponed to April 2021, Cineworld, the second largest cinema chain in the world, closed all its American and British theaters until a later date, putting the work of 45 thousand people between employees and related industries at risk): “This is not the point of these agreements – said al The Sun an insider – Big tech wants the stars to help sell new and unreleased products ».

There is an episode that perfectly explains theBond effect that companies hope to buy. Collis, from Seesaw Media, who does marketing by trade, tells it: «At the end of Skyfall [Bond, nda] wearing an old Barbour jacket found in his childhood home. That jacket went sold out Suddenly. Before the film, they sold it for $ 400. After that, you found it on ebay for $ 2,000. I know because I bought one too. ‘