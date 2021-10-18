Bond Girls, the 15 most memorable fashion moments

In a long-lived film franchise like the one dedicated to the adventures of James Bond, in business since the 1960s, a long parade of female characters – the Bond Girls – has always populated the imagery of films.

The co-stars of the stories that see Agent 007 in action have been as numerous as they are a fundamental part of the famous spy plots, and although they have alternated over the years, one fact remains irrefutable: their sense of style. Of course, even James Bond looks have won over fashion and film fans, from the classic three-piece Savile Row designed by Anthony Sinclair for Sean Connery, the elegant ones Daniel Craig’s favorite Tom Ford outfits, but tailor-made suits – literally and metaphorically – for i female characters, they often stood out for variety and character.

Different styles that reflect a wide range of personalities, making the Bond Girls as interesting as they are impossible to pigeonhole. There is and does not want to be a fixed rule on what kind of woman they can or should be, making the line between allies and enemies, good or bad, even more subtle: from the famous, candid bikini by Ursula Andress in Dr. No from 1962, to Eva Green’s dark lady outfits in Casino Royale of 2006, passing through the unforgettable and mysterious burgundy dress with hood by Grace Jones in A View To Kill, from 1985.

But not only that, because fashion, in James Bond films, has represented and still represents an excellent lens on the era and the setting in which they were made, as well as the tone of each title: here are the best moments of women’s fashion in the last six decades of 007, from the very first feature film to the latest recent release, No Time to Die.