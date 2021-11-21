Bone collector, will you be the one to take Henry home?

Having the opportunity to do the same, the appointment is for December 14: Cambi Casa d’Aste di Milano will present Henry to the public, a specimen of Hypacrosaurus, a dinosaur of the hadrosaurid family, with high neural spines and a high, rounded crest. This is the second specimen sold in Milan after that of an Othnielosaurus, bought for 300 thousand euros. In the case of Henry the base will start from 250-280 thousand eurosThe 4-meter specimen found by the natives of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, in Montana, is just as valid. In fact, the Blackfoot Indians live in one of the richest areas in fossils in the world: today tourists go there to walk the Dinosaur Trail, a series of fourteen museums and theme amusement parks.

Who is T Rex’s bone collector, and how much does he spend?

The bone collector is a mixed collector: of contemporary art, first of all, and perhaps of unique design pieces. Or a Wunderkammer enthusiast. People who like mix & match. ““Pure” collectors are a rarity: possibly three worldwide»Says Iacopo Briano, 38, an expert in paleontology and natural history, one of the few – with James Hyslop of Christies and Cassandra Hatton of Sothebys – to know where and how to find dinosaurs. He learned it with his father, a fossil trader, whom he followed on the field as a child: «The first time at the age of three, in Morocco. All experience: at 22 I was selling my first Triceratero head to a Chinese customer“. With Alessandro Ferrada he has just opened a gallery in Genoa (“We called it Stupendous, like the adjective and the gerund: to really amaze our customers”), and it was Briano who proposed to Cambi to take care of also of dinosaurs. “They are an investment, without a doubt, but I never recommend buying them for pure speculative intent: there are fewer dinosaurs on the market than beautiful Picasso; it makes sense that they end up in the right hands. ” We are talking about a few dozen specimens, which attract about twenty high-end collectors. “Then there are all the others, thousands, who have small pieces: a tooth, a bone, a horn.”

While waiting for the double documentary that Canal Plus is making with Rai Cinema, we can get an idea on the subject with The Dinosaur Hunter, the series by paleontologist Federico Fanti (on NatGeo) e Dinosaurs, the docufilm by Francesco Invernizzi (on NowTv and Chili) which tells where and how these treasures are found, and why many of the skeletons preserved in museums are actually reproductions. “The dinosaur is never found whole: what is missing is rebuilt with resin replicas»Explains Briano again. Big John, for example, was doubly a record case: for how he was auctioned and why it was 60% complete. Discovered in May 2014 by geologist Walter Stein in South Dakota, it arrived on the market because the United States is one of the few countries that allows it to be traded: «If the dinosaur is discovered on federal territory, it cannot be touched; if on private land, you do what you want. ” Therefore in America there has been the fossil trade since 1850. The Gobi desert, between Mongolia and China, would be another place of great finds. «But Mongolia has learned to defend itself from predators and China prohibits the export of this kind of artifacts: even what enters, bought abroad, will never be able to leave the state borders“.

The trailer for Jurassic World, fourth installment in the film series of Jurassic Park

“Saving” the dinosaurs is a theme. At European auctions, an allosaurus and a diplodocus easily exceed the prices of 2.5 million euros. A Tyrannosaurus Rex it can be worth 10 million. Four years ago, an egg of Aepyornis Maximus, belonging to the elephant bird family of Madagascar, was sold for $ 130,000. five times its quotation from 10 years earlier. There Society of Vertebrate Palaeontology, which gathers more than 2,200 paleontologists in the world, has long ago sounded the alarm: any specimen ends up in private hands deprives science of the possibility of answering questions about our past. Every now and then he tries to object: the last one was last year, when Christie’s New York is selling the T Rex known as Stan. 12 meters high and 4 meters long, including the tail, it was sold for a record amount of 31.8 million dollars. Which bone collector has the honor of admiring him every day, however, is not known.

Read also:

What color dinosaurs really are

Discovered the oldest tyrannosaurus in the world, he was very bad