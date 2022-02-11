bone infringement on the fifth metatarsal of the right foot for Praet

Bad news arrives for Torino and in particular for Dennis Praet, as well as for all the Belgian midfielder’s fantasy coaches. During today’s training, the former Sampdoria was forced to leave the pitch prematurely due to a severe injury: in particular a bone infringement of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot. A not insignificant fracture that, in the worst case scenario, he could keep the Belgian off the pitch for up to two months. Greater certainty about recovery times will only be available in the next few days, but first of all he will certainly be out against Venice on the next day.

Turin and Fantasy Football: who instead of Praet?

It could be decided to promote Ricci in the median alongside Pobega against Venice with Linetty in the trocar alongside Brekalo, supporting the only striker that should be Sanabria.

In general instead, for the rest of the championship, in the median the couple Lukic-Mandragora could be confirmed with Pobega who would instead take place on the trocar, ready to push even more than usual and to support Brekalo in Praet’s assenna. In the meantime, this is the press release on his injury.