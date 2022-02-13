For one reason or another, it can happen that you feel a certain discomfort. We often find plausible justifications as causes and keep our guard down by ignoring what the real problem may be.

This is very wrong, because it could make us underestimate some ailments and waste time for treatment.

There are some symptoms, for example, which may seem trivial and common but which could also indicate problems that should not be taken lightly.

It can happen in several cases, for example, to have bone pain and tiredness, but sometimes they could be the bell of a little known bone infection.

Osteomyelitis

The infection in question would be osteomyelitis, which would affect the bones. Usually the affected part of the bone is swollen, hot and red. Also, a fever may be present and you may feel tired. It may be difficult to diagnose because symptoms may be absent or difficult to identify.

Furthermore, its manifestations would also depend on the type of osteomyelitis.

The acute one, in addition to the ailments already mentioned, would lead to weight loss and pain in movements.

If not treated, from acute it could become chronic and this would lead to persistence of the disorders even after some time. The infection may also extend to the soft tissues and cause pus to be present and released.

If it attacks the vertebrae, it is referred to as vertebral osteomyelitis, characterized by severe back pain and pain that does not subside.

Bone pains and fatigue with or without fever could be flu symptoms but also indicators of this infection

Bacteria and fungi usually cause osteomyelitis. Their infection could reach the bones via several routes.

One way would be through open fractures, which is when the bone would come out through the injured skin.

Still, infection from other parts of the body could travel through the blood and reach the bones. Infected tissues and joints near the bone could also be a cause. For example, it would be the case of foot ulcerations, which is among the possible consequences of hyperglycemia in diabetics.

Some conditions such as the weakening of the immune system, circulatory problems, the intake of drugs via drip and the use of catheters would favor the risk of osteomyelitis.

In the case of osteomyelitis, it will be good to intervene and ask your doctor for advice. Usually it would be treated with specific antibiotic treatments prescribed by the doctor.

Recommended reading

Cortisone could make you fat but also lead to water retention, fatigue and other side effects