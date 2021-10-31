Bone wellness: essential nutrients and more suitable fitness

There are basically three good habits that contribute to maintaining healthy and strong bones: bringing essential nutrient sources to the table, practicing regular physical activity and ensuring the need not only for calcium but also for vitamin D. All types of physical activity favor the well-being of the bones: from exercises with weights and muscle strengthening to jogging and brisk walking, which we can easily do even indoors, with the arrival of the colder season. But each age group has a more suitable type of fitness and more suitable timing:

The timings

Teenagers: 60 minutes of moderate to intense physical activity every day to keep the body healthy and bones strong.

Adults between 20 and 40: 30 minutes of weightlifting activity 4 times / week to maintain muscle mass and preserve bone strength.

Adults over 40: Exercise 4-5 days a week to maintain muscle tone and promote good bone health.

Women over 45: Light exercise 4-5 days a week to stay strong.

Preventing brittle bones

“Sport is a preventive weapon for bone fragility, because movement improves bone mineralization and increases bone mineral density. The calorie intake of the diet must be proportional to consumption and consider the metabolic changes with advancing age, which are reduced compared to the previous stages of life ”, explains Dr. Annamaria Acquaviva, dietician and nutritionist. At the table, then, essential nutrients must never be lacking, and one must not give up on the contribution of vegetables and whole grains. Yes, to all the nutrients that are allied to bone health, including: Protein, Calcium, Vitamin D, Magnesium, Manganese, Phosphorus, Vitamin K, Zinc.

The reserve bank of minerals

“To ensure the well-being of the bones, it is possible to intervene over time to strengthen the so-called reserve bank of minerals contained in the bones that is built up in each individual in the first 30 years of life thanks to the contribution of environmental and hormonal factors. The adoption of a healthy lifestyle for good bone health is very important: little attention to our daily diet and the performance of a sporting activity play a fundamental role in bone care and osteoporosis prevention “, adds Acquaviva.

It should also be known that: 90% of peak bone mass is acquired by the age of 18 in girls and 20 in boys. Bone development peaks around the age of 30. Women can lose up to 20% of bone density in the 5/7 years following menopause.