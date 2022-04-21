Bonelab is indeed the 2nd part of Boneworks and will be released for Quest 2 and PC VR this year

As previously leaked, the sequel to physics pioneer Boneworks is called Bonelab and will be released this year for PC viewers and Meta Quest 2. The studio Stress Level Zero assures that it is his most ambitious project, an action adventure created with marrowtheir own interaction engine, which they’ve been perfecting for two years.

Next we have the PC VR version trailer:

We will once again be a character who is not sure if he lives in the real world or in a virtual simulation, and to find out the truth we will have to explore some facilities where we will find familiar enemies (robotic crabs, soldiers, living mannequins) and many others. less technological, like the classic skeletons that populate dungeon video games.

We will go through different scenarios walking, jumping, climbing and fighting in hand-to-hand combat, being able to hit enemies with multiple objects, or using manual reloading firearms. The physics based puzzles they will continue to have a lot of importance, and our character will continue to have a full-body avatar. The end of the trailer shows that there will possibly be more game modes, as we see areas dedicated to “sandbox”, “arena”, “tac trial” and even “mods”.

bonelab It will arrive this year, but we do not know the launch date or price, although it will not have a Spanish language either.