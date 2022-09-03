Bones and All, by Luca Guadagnino, already has critical rating

Luca Guadagnino is one of the modern directors who has managed to capture the attention of audiences outside of his native Italy. Among the films that are part of his filmography, it is easy to notice his versatility and adaptability in all kinds of genres, styles and stories. It is common for filmmakers, on occasion, to marry a genre and even for the viewer it is easy to notice that a certain film belongs to a certain artist.

But with Guadagnino it is different, although surely each of his films has hidden something that identifies him either within the narrative or the visual. Although he already had critically acclaimed titles like A Bigger Splash – 90% where he had stars of the stature of Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton and Ralph Fiennes, was with Call Me By Your Name – 97% with which he captured the attention of both the critics and the audience, with a notable run through the awards season.

The adaptation of André Aciman’s novel not only put the spotlight on the filmmaker taking home the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2018, but was also significant in catapulting the popularity of still-rising star Timothée Chalamet. The chemistry between Luca, Timothée and also Armie Hammer was quite acclaimed, and it wouldn’t be strange to see them working together on more than one occasion.

While a sequel to call me by your name is still in the plans, albeit far in the future, once Guadagnino is gaining critical attention and, surely, his name will resound again in the next awards season. This time he brings Bones and All, a coming-of-age story that plays between drama, romance and horror by presenting a young couple with characteristics that could be considered socially unacceptable.

Marel Yearly, by Taylor Russell (The Waves – 91%), intends to find a father she never knew in a search for herself to understand the evil that surrounds her, her need to kill and even her cannibalism. She on her way meets Lee, from Timothee Chalamet (Dune – 75%), who will accompany her on her odyssey that has a certain grudge against the outside world. Throughout their journey through the city, both will meet again with their terrifying past.

The film has already made its Venice debut and has become a critics’ favorite with mostly positive reviews. Some hailed the care with which the project was treated even with its creepiest moments, others wanted to pay special attention to the balance that was achieved between romance and horror. There were also those who accepted that it is not the perfect film, but it manages to be charming without extra effort.

For that and more, Bones and All – 90% has achieved an almost perfect rating, but we will still have to wait for its official release in theaters to observe its evolution with the probability that its percentage will rise. Check out what the critics are saying below.

Stephanie Zacharek from Time:

Guadagnino’s film is witty and tender, though occasionally almost too tense and brutal to bear. Bones and All is annoyingly romantic. It’s so carefully made and so beautiful to watch, even at its creepiest, that it ends up feeling a bit remote, rather than a movie that brings you closer. Still, its actors give you something to watch every minute. And Guadagnino at least keeps this extended metaphor of loneliness and alienation alive. Whatever you say about it, Bones and All is never boring.

Robbie Collin from Daily Telegraph:

Guadagnino’s regular screenwriter, David Kajganich, deftly evokes that adrift state of need, while working every conceivable metaphorical angle: forbidden subcultures, drug addiction, folie à deux romance.

Hannah Strong of Little White Lies:

While comparisons to Julia Ducournau’s coming-of-age film Ravenous are inevitable due to the nature of the subject matter, Bones and All is more frenetic and wildly paced. […] Chalamet is particularly impressive, charming, and cunning, particularly adept when it comes to carefully unraveling Lee’s past transgressions.

Ben Croll’s TheWrap:

The cannibalism here is both metaphorical and too literal. At separate (and sometimes simultaneous) intervals, our young eaters are symbolic stand-ins for drug addiction, preying on those who are already socially marginalized and therefore at risk; they evoke the queer culture and quiet communities that made life in Reagan’s America livable; they are avatars of generational trauma, of the scars that parents leave on their children.

David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter:

Guadagnino’s seemingly divergent interests in romance and horror have never come together more ideally than here, in a constantly moving canvas of small-town America. Those backroads, left behind by the economic boom of the Reagan years, are captured in grainy textures with a simple, period-appropriate feel, courtesy of cinematographer Arseni Khatchaturan.

Marshall Shaffer from slashfilm:

Bones and All stays true to the core of its source material, the young adult novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis. This is still a heterosexual romance between two young American men who find themselves on the fringes due to their forbidden taste for meat. But Guadagnino builds layers of complementary meaning on top of David Kajganich’s screenplay.

Steph Green of We Love Cinema: