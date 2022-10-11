Bones: have the two main actors of the cult series been in a relationship?

Bones, a bit like CSI: Miami and Criminal Minds, is one of those detective series that we loved to watch at night with the family. If we liked it so much, it was for the intrigues of course, but also for the two main characters, Brennan and Booth. But besides, has their love story in the series exceeded fiction?

Bones actors still in touch

Temperance Brennan and Seeley Booth are remembered for their explosive characters. Always in the process of bickering and throwing valves, they still formed a sacred duo of shock. Over the seasons police series, the two characters fell in love, and even had a child together. A romance that everyone was patiently waiting for on their couch. And inevitably, as for all the star couples of series, the fans wondered if Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz have been in a relationship in real life.

At the risk of disappointing fans, no, the two actors were never in a relationship during the filming of the twelve seasons of bones. They were just really good friends. It is also the interpreter of Booth who confided in 2020, during a FAQ on Instagram, that he was still in contact with his former partner on the screen.

What Happened to Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz Since Bones?

To the delight of fans, David Boreanaz had even confided that he would very much like to work alongside Emily Deschanel again. Main actor but also producer of the military series SEAL-Team, he would have already thought of contacting his ex co-star in Bones to offer him a role in the next seasons. “I’m sure she would like it,” he added.

For her part, the interpreter of Brennan was all the rage in her role as Doctor Suzanne Mathis in the Netflix series Devil in Ohio. A horror series, in which she helps a little girl who seems to be hunted by a sect with satanic tendencies. But given that for the moment, no season 2 is planned, we are not safe from finding it in an episode of SEAL Team, if it is renewed for season 7.