Bones, trashy series, crap reality: the reasons why I sucked on Netflix
The former queen of platforms is experiencing her lowest moments. Her rivals, HBO, Star Plus and Apple, are eating her alive
Very recently there was not a week in which Netflix did not surprise us with the premiere of a wonderful series. This year has felt the financial problems of the platform. The most notable are stories that were already underway. Better Call Saul and Stranger Things did not disappoint in their new seasons. Claw, Adam Sandler’s film, was a very pleasant surprise as was file 81 -disturbing horror series that, inexplicably, was cancelled- and some docuseries like Be docile, pray and obey. The rest is the Sahara desert. It’s boring Netflix and for many, it’s no longer the first choice to watch. In this list of the 10 series of the year in its first half, it is clear that HBO and, above all, Apple, are giving it a real lesson. Decisions like going for the easy one and making simpleton reality shows and series with pretensions and emptiness like Who is Anna? They make many decide to emigrate to richer places with more options.
These are the best series of the year for this server:
- Moon Knight: I don’t understand why it hasn’t been received with the critical acclaim it deserves. Oscar Isaac gets the best performance of any Marvel character. The story also immerses us in the mysteries of the tombs of the pharaohs and gives us an anthology villain played by Ethan Hawk. A look also at the Egyptian underworld made with a rare mastery and beauty. This misunderstood series is on Disney.
- Life and Beth: Amy Shumer gives us a glimpse of the hell of middle age for a woman tormented by the complexes that her mother has instilled in her. To describe this honest story as a comedy would be to enclose ten stark, relentless, moving and sublime chapters in one category. A precious simplicity, a pain that is muffled in the irony. You can see this unclassifiable beauty through Star Plus.
- Irma Vep: There are only three chapters, I can rush too much, but what Oliver Assayas achieves is remarkable: to delve even deeper into the film with autobiographical touches about a director who wants to adapt The Vampires, the film that Lous Feulliade filmed in 1915, with the same clichés of ingenuity that the stories were told in that first cinema. With a sublime Alicia Vikander and a dreamy art direction, Irma Vep rescues the tradition of cinema within cinema, the one made great by Fellini in 8 and a half or Truffaut with American night. It is more than a story an essay on the art of telling stories in images. This masterpiece is on HBO.
- The Dropout, rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes: I don’t care that its format is the most television and direct you can imagine, in the end the story is so powerful of an arrogant and careerist medical student who wanted, at all costs, to become famous and millionaire patenting an invention that never worked: that of a box that, with a small drop of blood, could know exactly your state of health. Amanda Seyfried’s interpretation is an Emmy award, a Golden Globe award, whatever statuette they want to give her. It’s from StarPlus.
- Euphoria: The degree of maturity reached by this series sets a very high bar for any story you want to do about teenagers. The Zendaya thing was consecrating. One of those rare cases in which the critics and the public adore her alike. The staging in the final two chapters, told through Lexi’s play, is a model of how quality television should be made. If you’re not with Euphoria you’re not in anything. Rue’s Follies can be seen on HBO.
- The Boys: There is nothing more fascist than superhero stories. This need to show people with powers inconceivable to any human being is reminiscent of Nazi theories. This is why Marvel bothers me so much. The complexity of having beings capable of flying and lifting a truck with one finger is portrayed in this adaptation of a comic that saves the year for Amazon Prime, an increasingly decadent platform without ideas. The third season elevated it to the category of essential classic. Watch out, Homelander, he’s on his way to being the most disgusting character in television history.
- Better Call Saul: Netflix appears on this list with the fifth and final season of a series that is on its way to being as important as its predecessor, Breaking Bad. Filled with unexpected twists and shocking deaths, the story of Saul Goodman is seen standing tall with nails between his toes. Waiting for the final part of the season, Netflix customers scratch our heads and think, what will happen to the platform when Saul is over? In Colombia Better call Saul never entered the list of the top 10. You already know that these platforms are bought here to see Colombian soap operas without advertising. What mental laziness.
- Somebody, somewhere: Another story of characters in a town of red necks in deep America has stolen our hearts. A simplicity, a Chekhovian messtria, a twisted sense of humor, some adorable and close characters because at some point we have seen these people. It went from crouching on HBO, nobody seemed interested and in my opinion it exceeded the second season, something disappointing for Hacks whom I did not decide to include because, contrary to official criticism, it represented a downfall of his predecessor. If you want to see something that looks like everything, but looks like nothing, watch Somebody, somewhere right now.
- Severance: From what parallel universe did this series created by Dan Erikson and played by the great Adam Scott come to us? What if, to forget all your sorrows, you let them put a chip into your brain to completely differentiate reality from work? A dystopia with a determined and furious character, one of those series that maintains that constant that it is on television that risks are being taken to tell original and complex stories with a freedom that only Apple TV can offer. Look at her, she’s going to blow your head off.
- Pachinko: Pachinko is that kind of epic story that has everything, violence, love, tenderness, crying, a lot of crying. A craft of memory to never forget the humiliations that the Japanese made the Koreans go through when they were colonized by them at the beginning of the 20th century. If you want to see something really big, those things like that gone With the Wind, if you want to know why it sucks to go to the movies and better to stay at home watching a sublime series, Pachinko is the answer. It’s from Apple TV.