Bones, trashy series, crap reality: the reasons why I sucked on Netflix

Very recently there was not a week in which Netflix did not surprise us with the premiere of a wonderful series. This year has felt the financial problems of the platform. The most notable are stories that were already underway. Better Call Saul and Stranger Things did not disappoint in their new seasons. Claw, Adam Sandler’s film, was a very pleasant surprise as was file 81 -disturbing horror series that, inexplicably, was cancelled- and some docuseries like Be docile, pray and obey. The rest is the Sahara desert. It’s boring Netflix and for many, it’s no longer the first choice to watch. In this list of the 10 series of the year in its first half, it is clear that HBO and, above all, Apple, are giving it a real lesson. Decisions like going for the easy one and making simpleton reality shows and series with pretensions and emptiness like Who is Anna? They make many decide to emigrate to richer places with more options.

These are the best series of the year for this server: