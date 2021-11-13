Bonfantini unleashed, Hurtig finds the goal again

The votes and judgments of the protagonists of the match of the ninth day of Serie A: Juventus Women Lazio report cards

April 6 – A quiet early afternoon in Vinovo

Hyyrynen 6 – Keep a good watch on the right. From 78 ′ Lundorf 6 – A couple of runs

Bed sheets 6.5 – It annihilates the only two offensive sorties of Lazio

Save 6 – Without major headaches. From 78 ′ Gama 6 – Also try shooting

Nilden 6.5 – Technically clean and increasingly enterprising. Both as a full-back and as a midfielder, also the joy of the goal

Zamanian 6 – Comfortable match in the control room. Too bad for the great shot from outside that knocks the post down

Rosucci 6.5 – Of presence in the middle, always useful in the non-possession phase From 64 ‘ Boattin 6.5 – Find the goal on his first offensive sortie

Caruso 6 – It is often found between the lines, compared to the beginning of the season it lacks a bit of clarity

Bonfantini 7.5 – You can see that in power he is very strong: today two goals and assists. The mole? Every now and then he makes some wrong choices

Hurtig 7 – Find his first league goal. She needed a lot. The work on the first Bonfantini center was also good. From 78 ′ Pfattner 6.5 – Enter with great vivacity and touch the goal

Bonansea 6 – Several ideas, none materialized. From 64 ′ Walkers 6.5 – Immediately in full swing, he packs two assists