Boniek García lights up the Nacional and returns Olimpia to the top of the Clausura 2022 Tournament

A brilliant performance by Boniek García, at 37 years old, with a spectacular goal at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium led Olimpia to beat Vida 2-0 and regain the lead at the end of matchday 12 of the 2022 Clausura Tournament.

The merengue team was left with one less man on the court due to the expulsion of Maylor Núñez. The winger received a hard tackle from Juan Contreras, he didn’t like the foul and threw the ball in the coconut player’s face.

Referee Luis Mejía booked Contreras and showed Núñez the red card. Then he kicked Argentine coach Pablo Lavallén off the field for strong claims against arbitration decisions.

THE GOALS

Olimpia made changes in the second half, Michaell Chirinos and Yustin Arboleda entered, precisely these two players scored the first goal of the match.

In the 77th minute, Boniek García filtered for Chirinos, he made the center and Arboleda jumped to push the ball into the back of the net.

Two minutes later, it was Boniek who scored the second with a tremendous goal, a long-range right-wing shot that left everyone in the capital’s colossus speechless.

-DATA SHEET:

2 – OLYMPIA: 1 Edrick Menjívar, 2 Maylor Núñez, 6 Beckeles, 17 Paz, 65 Josman Figueroa (16 Johnny Leveron, min.32), 31 Christian Altamirano, 32 Carlos Pineda, 33 Jorge Alvarez (33 Michaell Chirinos, min.66), 14 Boniek García, 21 José Mario Pinto and 27 Jerry Bengtson (19 Yustin Arboleda, min.76).

Coach: Pablo Lavallen.

0 – LIFE: 23 Roberto López, 14 Carlos Argueta, 2 Nelson Múñoz, 4 Juan Pablo Montes, 31 Carlos Sánchez, 22 Alexander Aguilar, 11 Juan Ramón Contreras, 5 Sergio Peña, 17 Elison Rivas (7 Patrick Ferreira, min.60), 32 Marvin Bernárdez (18 Danilo Palacios, min. 83) and 9 Rafael Agamez.

Coach: Ferdinand Mira.