Bonifacio Angius: the director talks about his favorite cinema

MILAN – After being the only Italian film in competition at Locarno and having passed through cinemas, The Giants by Bonifacio Angius is now streaming on CHILI, a story full of strong and true emotions, locked inside a house in an unspecified place where some friends meet (one is played by Angius himself). They will find themselves in balance between memories of a past too close not to hurt and the disappointments of a life that has not taken the expected path. A film not to be missed. So we asked Angius to tell us about his favorite cinema, between electrocutions and cult for our column Me & The Cinema (HERE the other episodes).

THE FILM THAT SHOCKED ME – “Honestly?” There are hundreds of films that dazzled me, even if only for one scene, one shot. For me, the shock in front of a cinematographic work can basically take place in front of a film that is on the whole even ugly because even in films that are not successful there are the so-called “moments of grace”. I think of a Luchino Visconti film as Family group in an interior. In my opinion, overall, it is one of his less successful films, but it has moments of grace that have inspired me in all of my films. Then if we have to talk about a work that really shocked me it is undoubtedly wild bull by Martin Scorsese… ».

THE FILM I NEVER TIRED TO REVIEW – «I would say really wild bull, the manifesto of contemporary cinema. It also manages to be manifest in contemporary film photography, despite the use of black and white. Not to mention the direction of the actors, how the director’s mastery manages to show the candor in a violent man, showing the fragility of a character – Jake La Motta, played by Robert De Niro – who is a bully brawler. A man who, at first glance, seems only a deluded fool. Instead, in front of the ugliness of the human being, here comes the light, an element that I have always pursued when I shoot a film. The blinding light of pity. The element of whiteness that also belongs to the worst scum that has come down to earth ».

MY FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK – «So this seems like a rather difficult question, instead, the answer comes to mind in a moment, what luck. I would say that my absolute favorite soundtrack is the de The ruthless by Clint Eastwood, written by Lennie Niehaus with Eastwood himself. I could also mention that de The Brat by Chaplin. However, they both have one thing in common: they were written by the same authors of the film itself… ».

MY GUILTY PLEASURE – “Guilty pleasure? I say this with my head held high and without any shame. I have a weakness for Over The Top, 1987 film directed by Menahem Golan and starring Sylvester Stallone. With my son Antonio, who is now a ten-year-old man, we have already seen him a dozen times … ».

MY FAVORITE FILM AMONG THOSE FILMED – «Each film for its author is never just a simple film, but a piece of life. If I answered this question it would be like denying an important part of my life. Also, I’ve made three and a half films, why saGràscia, in addition to being a studio film, it has a duration that does not include it among feature films. So, apart from the above discussion, I don’t have a broad enough filmography to answer. But anyway I think the answer would always be the same. I will never deny anything other than the advertising of diapers… ».