Bonnie becomes a hurricane in the Pacific in the waters of Mexico

(CNN) — Bonnie has strengthened and is now a hurricane with winds of 130 kilometers per hour and higher wind gusts, according to the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC, for its acronym in English).

Located about 200 miles south of Salina Cruz, Mexico, Bonnie is moving west-northwest at 17 mph and is expected to continue parallel to the southern coast of Mexico.

Bonnie’s outer rainbands will carry periods of heavy downpours across parts of southern Mexico through Monday night. Bonnie will also generate surf along the Mexican coast and is likely to cause life-threatening surf conditions and rip currents.

Bonnie is forecast to become a Category 2 hurricane within the next 24 hours as it heads into the open waters of the Pacific.

As a storm, Bonnie made landfall on Friday in a Caribbean area on the Costa Rica-Nicaragua border, leaving minor damage, before crossing into the Pacific on Saturday and entering Mexican waters.

