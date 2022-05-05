Bonnie Garmus’s Lessons in Chemistry Review: A snappy, fresh debut that deserves attention.

ads

It’s 1961 in Southern California and Elizabeth Zott is a single single mother raising her daughter alone. She is also the host of a cooking show on television, dinner at sixwho is about to make her a star.

The publishing world has been talking about Bonnie Garmus’s debut novel chemistry lessons since 2020, when it was sold at a 16-way auction; it is now being adapted for television starring Brie Larson. So is it worth all the hype? Yes, and something else.

A few pages into the book, we flash back 10 years when Zott, a talented and beautiful chemist, meets Nobel Prize nominee Calvin Evans at the Hastings Research Institute. He loves her for her mind, and together they’re perfect: “If relationships are puzzles, then his was solved from the start.”

Their workplace may be mundane, but Zott and Evans have a somewhat incorruptible quality about them, one that could almost be said to be naïve, except, as Zott would be the first to point out, it shouldn’t be naïve, or childish, to expect a society in which women and men are seen as equals.

Despite his spirited resiliency, Zott’s path is an unhappy one. In her mind, she is not hampered by the forces of patriarchy and misogyny; in her life, she is sexually assaulted, belittled and scorned, harassed from her job even when her boss steals her research.

Later in the book, paying the bills with his TV show and raising his daughter, Zott, older and wiser, speaks to a nation of housewives, taking them through the interaction of enzymes, the Maillard reaction, bases and acids, and treating them, always, as their equals.

“Cooking is chemistry,” he tells viewers, “and chemistry is life. Your ability to change everything, including yourself, starts here.”

Publishing is an industry obsessed with debuts, and new voice Garmus, 65, with backgrounds in writing, medicine, education and technology, clearly illustrates why this is so.

He writes with such enthusiasm and freshness that it’s easy to forgive his occasional lapses in technique.

If some readers find his preternaturally intelligent dog, Six Thirty, a bit wacko, most will be delighted. Zott’s daughter, who is in kindergarten, is equally eccentric, not only exquisitely sensitive and downright outspoken, but she, too, is a Norman Mailer reader.

Garmus’s tendency to divide his cast into villains and heroes may not be to everyone’s taste, but it makes his fabled narrative satisfying and a lot of fun.

And Zott is wonderful. Making chicken pot pie, he tells his audience about hydrogen bonds, “the most fragile bond of all. I call this the ‘love at first sight’ bond because both parties are attracted to each other based solely on visual information: you like his smile, he likes your hair. But then you find out he’s a secret Nazi and thinks women complain too much. Fagot.”

Because underneath the snappy dialogue, the quirky characters, just below the surface of all that charm, beats a deep pulse of feminist rage.

“Too many brilliant minds stay away from science

investigation thanks to ignorant biases like gender and race,” Zott tells a reporter, right at the end of the book. “It makes me mad and it should make you mad.”

That readers are already buying multiple copies, ready to print chemistry lessons in the hands of family and friends, it says as much about the social injustice of 2022 as it did of 1961.

Garmus has made feminism not only palatable, but delicious.

