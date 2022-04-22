Bonny Cepeda, Aramis Camilo and Kinito Méndez visit Nicolás Maduro and the criticism returns

Dominican merengueros Bonny Cepeda, Aramis Camilo and Kinito Méndez visited Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, in which they announced a merengue festival in Caracas for the month of July.

Thursday’s visit, in which the Venezuelan merengue player Omar Enrique was also present, generated controversy because Cepeda sang an adaptation for Venezuela of the merengue “Santo Domingo”, which was popularized by the singer Manny Cruz, which many have criticized as incorrect.

After listening to the song, Maduro thanked the Dominican merenguero for giving his country the version titled “En Venezuela”.

“Really, how beautiful is that song, that gift from Bonny Cepeda to Venezuela; really, wonderful; that song is going to transcend, they are going to sing it in several languages, that is going to be sung by the whole world, that is going to hit, the song is beautiful, the lyrics are beautiful,” Maduro said before the merengueros.

Maduro highlighted the Dominican rhythm and asked: “Who doesn’t like meringue?At what party don’t they play merengue? Who doesn’t dance when they play merengue?

The Venezuelan president said that first he learned to dance merengue in salsa, now “I dance very well.”

Then on his Twitter he wrote: What a surprise! Bonny Cepeda performed the song “En Venezuela” for us. a beautiful gift for our People. I am sure it will transcend borders. I receive your love and I reiterate: the doors of Venezuela are always open for anyone who wants to come and cheer hearts.”

Maduro also announced a salsa festival on June 7, 8 and 9 and a merengue festival a month later, in July, at the Poliedro de Caracas.

Last May, the merengue player and current Dominican Deputy Minister of Culture sang to Maduro, which generated controversy because many consider that as a representative of the Dominican government he should not be involved in such government activities in the South American country due to the alleged violations of Human Rights and the evident social and economic crisis of the people.

Cepeda said then that he does not regret having sung on several occasions to the president of Venezuela, alleging that artists are free to sing in any country without being tied to political pressure.

The merenguero received 60 thousand dollars from the Bolivarian government in one of his visits, a figure that he does not regret having received because he simply went to work without political purposes, only artistic.

“We artists work outside of the rulers, I sang for Noriega, I sang in Cuba and I think I will sing for Escobar,” the merenguero commented at the time.