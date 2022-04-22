Entertainment

Bonny Cepeda covers Santo Domingo song

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 17 2 minutes read

Despite the criticism he received for singing to the president Nicholas Maduro At his birthday party, the Dominican merengue player and Vice Minister of Culture, Bonny Cepedavisited again the Miraflores Palace along with other merengueros and delighted those present with a adaptation for Venezuela of the song “Santo Domingo” of the singer Manny Cruz.

After listening to the lyrics of the song, President Maduro thanked Cepeda for giving his country the version titled “In Venezuela.”

“What a surprise! Bonny Cepeda he performed the song ‘En Venezuela’ for us, a beautiful gift for our people. I am sure it will transcend borders. I receive your affection and I reiterate: the doors of Venezuela are open,” said Maduro, amazed.

In addition to Cepeda, Dominican singers Aramis Camilo and Kinito Méndez were also present at the meeting with Maduro, who has ruled Venezuela since 2013.

The visit of these exponents of the 80’s and 90’s took place within the framework of the World Merengue Festival 2022.

Version sung by Bonny Cepeda at the Miraflores Palace

In Venezuela I learned to laugh

I will return to Venezuela

To Venezuela

In Venezuela lives my flower

In Venezuela my love remained

My heart is in Venezuela

My Venezuela

In Venezuela

Cepeda’s version evokes the feeling of that absent Venezuelan.

The Maduro regime has been carrying out a plan since 2018 to repatriate those nationals who have emigrated in search of better living conditions. The program is called: “Back to the Homeland Plan” and facilitates the return of Venezuelan migrants and promises them social reintegration upon arrival in their homeland.

Last March, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry reported that since the implementation of this policy, 27,816 Venezuelans have returned.

Controversy

After the video of Cepeda singing the adaptation of the song “Santo Domingo”, the critics towards him did not wait.

Some netizens described the fact as a “plagiarism” to the work of the also Dominican merenguero Manny Cruz.

Leading newspaper in the Dominican Republic focused on general news and innovative journalism.

Source link

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 17 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Harry Potter: an AI recreates the characters according to their description in the books

44 seconds ago

James Gunn Says His Guardians Of The Galaxy Movies Are More Coherent Than The Original Comics

11 mins ago

YG & Brittany Renner spark dating rumors

13 mins ago

3 New Netflix Drama Movies You Have To See

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button