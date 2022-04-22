Bonny Cepeda covers Santo Domingo song

Despite the criticism he received for singing to the president Nicholas Maduro At his birthday party, the Dominican merengue player and Vice Minister of Culture, Bonny Cepedavisited again the Miraflores Palace along with other merengueros and delighted those present with a adaptation for Venezuela of the song “Santo Domingo” of the singer Manny Cruz.

After listening to the lyrics of the song, President Maduro thanked Cepeda for giving his country the version titled “In Venezuela.”

“What a surprise! Bonny Cepeda he performed the song ‘En Venezuela’ for us, a beautiful gift for our people. I am sure it will transcend borders. I receive your affection and I reiterate: the doors of Venezuela are open,” said Maduro, amazed.

What a surprise! Bonny Cepeda performed the song “En Venezuela” for us, a beautiful gift for our People. I am sure that she will transcend borders. I receive your love and I reiterate: the doors of Venezuela are always open for anyone who wants to come and cheer hearts. pic.twitter.com/hLIFA2CKOQ – Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) April 21, 2022

In addition to Cepeda, Dominican singers Aramis Camilo and Kinito Méndez were also present at the meeting with Maduro, who has ruled Venezuela since 2013.

The visit of these exponents of the 80’s and 90’s took place within the framework of the World Merengue Festival 2022.

Version sung by Bonny Cepeda at the Miraflores Palace In Venezuela I learned to laugh I will return to Venezuela To Venezuela In Venezuela lives my flower In Venezuela my love remained My heart is in Venezuela My Venezuela In Venezuela

Cepeda’s version evokes the feeling of that absent Venezuelan.

The Maduro regime has been carrying out a plan since 2018 to repatriate those nationals who have emigrated in search of better living conditions. The program is called: “Back to the Homeland Plan” and facilitates the return of Venezuelan migrants and promises them social reintegration upon arrival in their homeland.

Last March, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry reported that since the implementation of this policy, 27,816 Venezuelans have returned.

Controversy

After the video of Cepeda singing the adaptation of the song “Santo Domingo”, the critics towards him did not wait.

Some netizens described the fact as a “plagiarism” to the work of the also Dominican merenguero Manny Cruz.