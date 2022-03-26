Bonny Cepeda denies family ties with sisters in the case in New Jersey

The mereguero Bonny Cepeda through a video with a duration of 1:54 seconds dhe denied any bond of familiarity with the tragedy involving two Puerto Rican Dominican sisters.

It is about the event that happened last Tuesday in Little Ferry, a town in New Jersey, where 27-year-old Angielly Domínguez murdered his younger sister Omelly Dominguez, 21 years old.

After the controversy that this news has caused, rumors began to emerge that revealed that their mother, Juana Domínguez She is the unacknowledged daughter of the artist and Vice Minister of Culture Bonny Cepeda.

However, in the exposed video Cepeda assured “not having a family relationship” with the mother of these sisters, but confirmed having knowledge of her name years ago.

“Although it is true that Juana Domínguez in the past tried to contact me about a DNA test issue but they were not carried out, for this reason I express that at the time of this statement I do not have any family ties with the two young women. , where one of them resulted in death, ”said the merenguero from Colombia.

Similarly, the singer expressed his “deepest condolences” to the mothers of the young women.

About the case

Dominican Angielly Domínguez, 27, accused of the death of her younger sister, Omelly Domínguez, 21, in Little Ferry, New Jersey, would have stolen her boyfriend’s vehicle with several firearms inside, in Florida.

The boyfriend, whose identity was not released, had told Jacksonville police that she had stolen his white Ford Mustang and all his guns.

The tragedy occurred after an argument between the two sisters apparently over a economic disagreement.