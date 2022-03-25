Bonny Cepeda is not the grandfather of the young woman who killed her sister

the meringue Bonny Cepeda reported this Friday, that he has no link with the young Dominican woman who murdered her sister in New Jersey.

In a video to which Diario Libre had access, the Deputy Minister for Decentralization and Territorial Coordination of the Ministry of Culture, clarified that, although the mother of the young women, Juana Arías Domíguez, had communicated in the past with the merenguero, for some evidence of DNA, they were never made.

“For this reason, I express that, at the time of this statement, I have no family ties with the two young women, one of them, unfortunately deceased, nor with their mother Juana Domínguez,” said the merenguero.

Cepeda, who is in Colombia at the moment, expressed his condolences to the Domínguez family.

“The Cepeda family is known for its musical vocation, never for being part of plots, much less family violence. We regret this fact that mourns this family, but I disassociate myself from any family link, since no link was ever shown by DNA Cepeda wrote on his Instagram account.

Dominican Omelly Domíguez, 21, died in a confusing incident last Tuesday, and since then, several theories about the possible causes of her murder have come to light.

The incident occurred after a dispute between the two young women, according to the account of the 16-year-old younger brother, who was coming home from school when the two were arguing.

“The younger brother told police he heard his sisters arguing over money followed by a gunshot…The brother told police he saw Angielly standing in the living room, staring at him before leaving the house. ”, according to the affidavit of the young man.