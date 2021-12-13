News

Bono, The Edge and Matthew McConaughey at ‘Sing 2’ premiere

Also at the premiere Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson

December 13, 2021

U2’s Bono and The Edge attended the premiere of ‘Sing 2’ in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Irish band wrote a new song, ‘Your Song Saved My Life ‘, per the soundtrack to the sequel to the animated musical comedy directed by Garth Jennings. Bono in the film lends his voice to rock star Clay Calloway, voiced by Zucchero in the Italian version. At the premiere at the Greek Theater there were also other famous voice actors of the film, such as Matthew McConaughey, accompanied by his wife Camila Alves, and Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson.

The two actresses in the film sing their own U2 songs, with Johansson who even ventured into a duet with the leader of the Dublin group, on the notes of ‘I Stiil Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’, and performed by solo ‘Stuck In a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of’. The two Hollywood stars then sing along with Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton and Nick Kroll another U2 classic, ‘Where the Streets Have No Name’.

