BONUCCI AND BONANSEA IN WORLD 11 FIFA AND FIFPRO!

2021 was a year full of challenges and major events. It was a year in which the stars of Leonardo Bonucci and Barbara Bonansea shone, awarded at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021. Leo received the FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11, Barbara the FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World 11.
In the year just ended, Leonardo Bonucci added three trophies to his personal wall. Two with Juventus, the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup, and one with Italy. Fundamental as always in Juventus, for performances on the pitch and as a point of reference for the group, even in blue he was the leader and great protagonist of the ride towards the conquest of the European Championship, complete with goals in the final that extended the match against England up to penalties. In the decisive sequence he also took the responsibility of kicking the third penalty of the series, transforming it. In every success this year there has always been his signature and the selection among the best eleven in the world is a natural consequence.
Say hello to 2021 with a huge smile too Barbara Bonansea, included in the FIFA FIFPro Women’s World 11 for the second consecutive year. For her it was another year of goals, victories, records and trophies. A year also of change, welcomed with the spirit of the champions, of those who always want to raise the bar and improve what has already been done in the past. It was the year of the second Italian Super Cup and the fourth scudetto in a row with the Juventus Women, of other satisfactions for the Azzurri, and of a historic qualification for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League in Juventus. Always as a protagonist, always as a driving force, always decisive.
Leonardo and Barbara, connected by the Allianz Stadium, received the award and shared the excitement of a very important recognition and while enjoying the finish line, obviously, the heads of both are already turned to the next challenges, with the desire to still be decisive. and affect the fate of Juventus and Italy. To win again and treat yourself to other unforgettable moments.