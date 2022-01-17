BONUCCI AND BONANSEA IN WORLD 11 FIFA AND FIFPRO!

2021 was a year full of challenges and major events. It was a year in which the stars of Leonardo Bonucci and Barbara Bonansea shone, awarded at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021. Leo received the FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11, Barbara the FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World 11.

In the year just ended, Leonardo Bonucci added three trophies to his personal wall. Two with Juventus, the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup, and one with Italy. Fundamental as always in Juventus, for performances on the pitch and as a point of reference for the group, even in blue he was the leader and great protagonist of the ride towards the conquest of the European Championship, complete with goals in the final that extended the match against England up to penalties. In the decisive sequence he also took the responsibility of kicking the third penalty of the series, transforming it. In every success this year there has always been his signature and the selection among the best eleven in the world is a natural consequence.