Bonucci and Chiellini in the sights: “The national team counts more”

Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, after missing the Juventus match against Fiorentina, return to Mancini’s Italy and some fans get angry

Two days have passed since the home match of the Juventus, against the Fiorentina. A tight match, that the bianconeri of Massimiliano Merry they won thanks to a goal in the recovery of Cuadrado.

In that circumstance, the Old Lady’s technician had to give up both Leonardo Bonucci than to Giorgio Chiellini, both for not serious muscle problems. It was so deployed Rugani alongside de Ligt and Juventus still managed to keep the clean sheet.

Everything suggested that both central defenders would have missed the call-up to the national team. Nothing true, fortunately, the two European champions – as admitted by Roberto Mancini – will be available.

Fans divided

The presence of Chiellini And Bonucci in the national team it makes some Juventus fans turn up their noses: many comments regarding their recovery. The idea of ​​many is that both defenders are favoring Italy at the expense of Juventus. To be fair, however, there are many others who defend the players from the accusations of the fans.

Here are some tweets:

#Bonucci And #Chiellini, injured on Saturday and today called up and probably starting on Friday. Obviously the national team counts more than the one #Juve Right now. – MaxG (@ Gimax38) November 8, 2021

Honestly, I didn’t really like Bonucci and Chiellini’s behavior. I understand that the dream is next year’s world cup and you want to be part of the national team, but whoever pays you your salary is primarily the club you play in and at this club you are obliged to give the – – SuPerGiuls ★ ☆ ★ (@GiulyADP) November 8, 2021

