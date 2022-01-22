“Bonucci and Ramsey out. Market? Rosa remains this one”

Massimiliano Allegri on the eve of Milan-Juve, in a San Siro stadium that can accommodate up to 5,000 spectators. The Juventus coach, in this regard, says: “It would be nice to play these games with the stadium full, but now it’s not possible. Is always Milan-Juve and it is important for the classification “. Congratulations to the Rossoneri coach also arrive Stefano Pioli for what he is doing, and not just this year.

Allegri admits: “Ramsey is out” The Scudetto, at home Juve, has now faded, but there is a goal and it is the Champions area: “We have to think race after race. We don’t have to think about the championship or the fourth place. Then we’ll see where we can get.”On training, he says: “They are all fine apart Bonucci And Ramsey, which is outgoing. Today I will evaluate the formation and I hope to guess it “.

Allegri: “Haven’t we won against the top four yet? Maybe it’s the right time … “ Max Allegri still enhances the Milan And Pegs: “Scoring three points won’t be easy. The Milan he plays well, he knows how to do well both with high balls and on the break. He has done many good results and is fighting for the Scudetto. We are trying to stay close to the top four. Haven’t we won with one of the top four yet? Maybe tomorrow is the right time … “. Do not miss the usual question about Dybala: “It is very peaceful. He is physically fine and growing. He is freer to play and has less responsibility on him. I’m happy with what he’s doing. From now until the end of the season it will give us a lot “. Also happy with Kean, Merry: “I liked it. He has scored important goals and is a reliable player. He alternated good performance with less good performance, a bit like everyone else. Let’s not forget that it is a class of 2000 “.

Allegri reiterates: “This is the rose” On the market, Merry keeps its line: “The rose is this and it will remain this. I already said it. Arthur? It came from six months of inactivity and is now performing well. The player does not argue. It has features that other players need to be around. He is an important player, a holder of the Brazilian national team. “ The Milan model for the Juve? “THEL Milan he worked well and chose good players who in the end make a difference. There Juventus has been coming for 9 extraordinary and unrepeatable years and last year she won two trophies and qualified for the Champions League. This year he went away Ronaldo and the focus was on a younger group that needs to grow in experience. We played games with six players between the ages of 20 and 23. Young players give strength, but lack experience. That is best only by playing matches “. The first leg ended 1-1 after a lightning goal by Morata: “We played well for 75 ‘and then their draw changed the game. The Milan it’s an unpredictable team “.

