Bonucci and the play-off for the World Cup: “I called Ronaldo, he knows he takes them”

ROME – From the joy of the European to the world fear. Leonardo Bonucci talks about his and Italy’s 2021. TO Rai Sport also spoke about the play-off for the World Cup, which put Italy and Portugal on the same path: both will first have to overcome an obstacle (the blues Macedonia, Turkey for the Portuguese) and then hope to play for the pass for Qatar in a clash direct. who would oppose him for the first time since the summer against his former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo: “We spoke with Cristiano, we joked about it. Then we see, what happens on the pitch, happens: he knows that he is taking them.”

National team, Mancini: “We let ourselves go a bit, for Qatar I remain optimistic but we have to roll up our sleeves” December 24, 2021





For Italy it is a nightmare, after the exclusion from the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Bonucci makes it almost a personal matter: “I told my teammates that the days that divide us from the playoffs must always be better, and then I want to give a gift to my children who have never seen Italy at the World Cup”. But the important thing is not to get caught up in the frenzy of that match, nor by regret for having complicated everything after the Europeans’ victory: “It was a beautiful, intense and interesting European because I discovered that I lived football in a different way. that there was after the European Championships was physiological. Normally you would have played games that mattered less and a few slaps would have allowed you to get back on track. We didn’t have this time. We put the past aside. Now we have to concentrate. on what goes off the pitch, when we meet in March I am sure that what happened in the autumn will serve as a lesson and we will do two great performances. ”