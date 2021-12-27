Bonucci, Donnarumma, Mancini and Italy win

Bonucci wins the award for best defender

“Known for his remarkable tackling skills and his ability to win aerial duels, Leonardo Bonucci he is currently one of Juventus’ strongest players, as well as being key to Italy’s success in UEFA Euro 2020 “, with these words the organizers of the Globe Soccer Awards communicate that Leonardo Bonucci has been appointed best defender of the 2021. The Juve central beat the competition, among others, of his teammate and the national team Chiellini, by Ruben Dias of Manchester City, of Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool and of Azpilicueta And Rudiger of Chelsea. “It is not easy to find the right words, but I would like to dedicate this award to my teammates, my coaches and my family who will always help and support me, on and off the pitch. ” The congratulations from Juve, who comments on the defender’s victory on Twitter: “The best defender of 2021 is him. SUPER Bonucci!”.

Donnarumma is the best goalkeeper of 2021

Another blue champion of Europe awarded: Gigio Donarumma was elected best goalkeeper of 2021 overcoming the competition of Courtois, Martinez, Mendy and Neuer.

Italy, champion of Europe, is the best national team

L’Italy by Roberto Mancini won the award for best national team: in addition to the coach, Gianluca Vialli, Gabriele Gravina and Leonardo Bonucci also collected the trophy. “Our secret? A set of elements”Said Gravina. “The technical quality, the ability of the coach and the ability of all the fans to enthusiastically push this team, a right mix that has allowed us to transform our team into a big family“.

The best footballer of the year is Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé is the Player of the Year: beaten the competition of Lewandowski, Salah, Ronaldo, Benzema and Messi. “I thank the PSG who believed in me in these five years. I thank France, I thank those who work with me, my family who are here. It’s a great motivation, I hope to be here again and win individually and collectively. I want to write the history of football, now I am among the best and I always want to do better“.

Pastorello is the best agent of the year

Federico Pastorello is the best agent of the year: beaten the competition of Mendes, Raiola and Zahavi: “It’s good to be here, we’re usually behind the scenes. I want to thank Globe Soccer and Dubai Sports Council – I want to thank my family, my team, my players and the clubs that allow me to be here“.

An award also for Serie A

Lega Serie A was awarded for its futuristic International Broadcast Center in Lissone. On stage, to receive the prestigious award, the CEO Luigi De Siervo, who strongly wanted the new structure of the Serie A League which also houses the Var rooms: “It is a pleasure to be here to receive the Innovation Award on behalf of the whole Serie A, I thank the organizers and all 20 clubs who have allowed this to happen. This award is the testimony of the hard work carried out in recent months, we are only at the beginning of a journey to bring Serie A back to its rightful place.“.

Chelsea best club team, CR7 awarded for goals

The best club team of 2021 is the Chelsea, while Cristiano Ronaldo received special recognition for the number of goals scored. “Thanks for this award, I’m happy and proud, I hope to be there next year”, Commented the Portuguese.

The awards received by Lewandowski

The Polish center forward received the Diego Maradona Award because he was the most prolific forward of 2021 and then the fans’ award, awarded through the votes of supporters and spectators of Globe Soccer.

Begiristain of the City the ds of the year

The recognition as best ds of 2021 did not go to Piero Ausilio. Manchester City colleague Txiki Begiristain won.

The other prizes of the day

Ronaldinho received a Lifetime Achievement Award, while Barça triumphed in the women’s team of the year category. And her champion, the winner of the Ballon d’Or Alexia Putellas, was elected best footballer of 2021.