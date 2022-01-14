Bonucci, Pilate wins again. But the Allegri case is disconcerting! Inter, Inzaghi is right

Alfio Musmarra’s editorial for Fcinter1908: the Bonucci and Allegri cases leave us stunned. The background on the Juventus coach was incredible

It is difficult to understand the folds of some decisions, especially after we have seen diametrically different modus operandi over the years. Because I remember well that in Mourinho’s time the men of the federal prosecutor’s office marked him as a man and his every gesture, every word of his was vivisected.

For the famous handcuffs, the Portuguese coach was disqualified for 3 days for having ‘contested the referees’ work with blatant attitudes and for having addressed abusive expressions to the referee and assistants’.

And the disqualification of Spalletti in Genoa? Do you remember her? P.made it a day for having cheered ‘with a polemical attitude in the 49th minute’ after scoring the goal against the fourth official leaving the technical area ‘.

Never mind that he had exulted looking at the camera for a goal that gave the three points after a very tight game 4 minutes beyond the 90th. The fourth man reported the matter to the referee believing that the exultation was addressed to him.

How can we forget the sad events of Juventus-Inter last year? With the repeated insults to Antonio Conte who then answered inelegantly with the middle finger? In an empty stadium where everything resounds, no one heard anything except those directly involved. Curious. And even in that case no disqualification. Very curious.

In an overall serene Inter-Juve one could easily avoid the episode of the final minutes in which Bonucci and the Nerazzurri secretary Mozzillo were involved. Let’s start with certainties: the Nerazzurri manager, not being in the list, should not have been on the pitch and will pay the fine as it should be but it is equally certain that the Juventus player should not have reacted by raising his hands.

Because beyond the biased reconstructions, where everyone can believe what they want (not being on the spot we have to rely on stories), the images are objective and do not need explanations.

Because with this Pilates decision a bad precedent is created and it is surprising that we have limited ourselves to a simple fine, which for such a well-paid professional is in fact a caress.

The Allegri case has never been denied

Then read ‘The weather’ and find out what you don’t expect. And considering that nothing has been denied, you are baffled, but I quote verbatim:

“..From the report of the federal inspectors present at the Allianz Stadium last January 6 at the end of the match against Napoli, Massimiliano Allegri ran towards the referees’ dressing room, shouting at Andrea Gervasoni, now deputy commissioner designating CAN of Serie A and Be present in Turin that evening shouting «It’s a cogl … tell him – Allegri’s words referring to the referee of the match Simone Sozza – head of c … he has to recover 12 minutes, not 5. You let yourself be taken for c .. they were always on the ground, they made the Neapolitan dramas. That’s enough now, even if they disqualify me for three months ». Not satisfied, Allegri waited for the referees to leave the locker room and directly added to the dose with Sozza: «You’re a cogl … I don’t let myself be taken for the c … by a cogl …». In this case, the coach paid with a single day of disqualification, already granted “, it says”.

What credibility does a football system have where disqualifications have no logic? In other words, do you give Spalletti a day for a screamed ‘goal’ with open arms towards the fourth man and / or camera and do you inflict the same disqualification for shouting and repeated insults?

How can a coach be disqualified for a gesture and not disqualified a player who puts his hands on another person? But what credibility can such a system have? Where do you feel when you want to hear and see what you want to see?

Please don’t always rob everything with the changes of rules because they are the classic excuses that are adopted when you no longer know where to go. If you want to reconstruct a solid image you need rigor, without distinction of colors and power. Otherwise we will continue to float in the middle earth with bizarre and Pilatesque choices. Where in the face of facts we will bow to team logic and everyone will always tell a biased truth, which inevitably will always be partial. Is this what we want?

However, the victory in the Super Cup must not be overshadowed, thanks to Inzaghi and to all the boys for having maintained the attitude of a great team, with a winning mentality. A team that tried to the last to win it and not to speculate. Only a madman could expect a simple match for a goleada, because historically Allegri has always been a master in ‘packing’ the opponents especially when the difference in staff is clear. You will remember when at the helm of Milan he faced the Barcelona of phenomena and stopped at Niang’s pole otherwise he would have dramatically overturned the blaugrana.

Allegri has always been a master in harnessing the opponent’s game, a little less in winning by proposing unscrupulous game ideas, evolving with the ideas of modern football. This is not meant to be a diminutio on the contrary. Today it is easy to incense Inzaghi but until this summer the considerations were very different. But the Super Cup must be archived, the time for celebrations has already ended.

Because there is a very delicate challenge to be prepared and honored in the best possible way. Gasperini’s Atalanta are a serious candidate for the championship fight and the challenge will be as complicated as the first leg match. Surely the efforts of extra time will be felt but there will be a way to let someone breathe in the Italian Cup with Empoli in the midweek round.