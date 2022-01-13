Bonucci, the sports judge fined him for 10 thousand euros
The dispute with the Inter secretary was seen by a member of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office and reported. Now the punishment has arrived for the Juventus center and also for the Nerazzurri club (5 thousand euros fine)
The sanction has arrived for Leonardo Bonucci after the quarrel with Cristiano Mozzillo, Inter secretary, attacked and pushed last night immediately after Sanchez’s goal that decided the Italian Super Cup at San Siro.
the decision
–
The Juventus player was fined € 10 thousand. This is the motivation of the sports judge referring to the Juventus defender: “For having, at the 16th of the second overtime, made the protagonist of an altercation with a manager of the opposing team who was pulled by the same. Infringement detected by a collaborator of the Federal Prosecutor”. Inter also sanctioned with a fine of 5 thousand euros “for failing to prevent entry into the playing area of a manager who was not included in the separate list who was staying near the opponent’s bench; infringement detected by a collaborator of the Federal Prosecutor”.
Having the sports judge deliberated on the episode, it is to be excluded that there are other aftermaths, as well as the use of the TV test. In short, the incident is closed.
January 13, 2022 (change January 13, 2022 | 15:53)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED