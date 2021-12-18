Bonucci unravels difficult situations, De Ligt dominates the Corriere.it area

from Massimiliano Nerozzi, sent to Bologna

These are the report cards of Bologna-Juventus 0-2, a match won by the bianconeri thanks to goals from Morata and Cuadrado.

Juventus 6.5 Szczensy



With a timely exit low, and some highs, he keeps the first half at bay. More difficult (and well done) save in the second half, from a close-range shot by Dominguez.

6.5 Cuadrado



More rearguard than usual, in the first half, when he risks a couple of one-on-one with Svanberg. Shooting without gas limiter, with accelerated that is worth 2-0.

7 Bonucci



Immediately well on Barrow, launched in the open field, then two sweeps, unraveling complicated situations. Also vital in the second half.

7 De Ligt



He takes control of the skies, letting Arnautovic enter only once, but miles from the door. And when in the opening of shooting, the air is bad, he is there.

6 Pilgrims



He pushes less than usual, but he is always enterprising and pungent, even with a character, sometimes too much, risking the yellow.

6 McKennie



Alternate, but check its dial anyway.

6 Arthur



School direction, in the face of an absence of pressing that would have allowed us to dare: however, it does no damage.

5.5 Rabiot



Long lost in the fog, and not just because of the weather. He turns on the lights for a couple of actions, but with a too deflated lefty shot.

6.5 Bernardeschi



He opens the game with a thousandth assist, to which he adds substance, even in coverage. Applied and determined, until the end.

6.5 Morata



Movement and waves like a great center forward, kicking a ball that almost came from behind him with non-trivial coordination. After that, waste some opportunities.

6 Kean



He plays almost above the sideline, widening the field well: as it has not been seen (well, in that role) since the days of PSG. He has the sin of never stressing himself and, therefore, becoming dangerous.

6 Alex Sandro



The minimum wage, but without flaws. 6 Locatelli For that segment of the match that touches him, he immediately takes the timing of the challenge in hand and accompanies it home.

6 Locatelli



For that segment of the match that touches him, he immediately takes the timing of the challenge in hand and accompanies it home.

6.5 Allegri



Not a game to tell to posterity, but takes what was needed, risking less than other times.

Bologna 6 Skorupski



The stone of Morata, from the edge of the small area, not even Spiderman would have taken it, for the rest there is. In the second half, pierced only by a deviation.

6 Soumaoro



In difficulty when he has to expand on Kean, better in the fort of the area.

5.5 Medel



Morata’s cut is lost, which costs the goal; but then, like a good pit bull, he puts ringworm and aggression on anyone.

6 Theate



Of the three behind it is the most orderly, even if in the setting phase it does not always read the game development well.

5 De Silvestri



Not bad start, but then he suffers like mad, caught in the middle by Pellegrini and Kean.

6.5 Svanberg



He ends up on the ground in the bumper car from which the 0-1 action starts, but in the first half he is clearly the best of the rossoblu, dabbing and restarting. With a couple of descents in the Val d’Isere mode.

5.5 Dominguez



Too blocked, he leaves the red carpet to Arthur who, instead, should be attacked. Puts his nose out in the second half, touching the goal.

5 Soriano



Of presence but not of power, as it could, and should, especially in the non-possession phase. In front, a nice ball in traffic in the first half, but then it disappears.

5.5 Hickey



A little too much with the handbrake on, it offers little support for Svanberg.

5.5 Arnautovic



He is committed, also to raise the team, but the balls he receives from number 9, near the area, are really all wrong: by choice or execution.

5.5 Barrow



One waves out of meters, from a good position, and another shot away from the target: it pushes, but it doesn’t scratch.

5.5 Skov Olsen



He has the will to assault, but he rarely succeeds.

5 Mihajlovic



He presents a team that is more like a sofa than a trench, leaving Juventus too many comforts.