Bonucci’s kicks and Pirlo’s outburst

The moment that the fans of the Juve were waiting has arrived: from November 25 on Prime Video will be available “ All or Nothing: Juventus “ , the new Italian Amazon Original docu-series. In the trailer unveiled in preview by Prime Video there are two particularly striking moments: the outburst from Bonucci in the locker room, when as a true leader he calls his teammates: “So we don’t win ac …” and Andrea’s lecture Pirlo , famous for its character mild , which however he set aside in this case. The Juve coach made himself heard with the players, asking them for a major I commit : “In these games you need attributes”, the phrase shouted by Pirlo to the team.

The new Italian Amazon Original docu-series All or Nothing: Juventus, which will follow the squad behind the scenes throughout the season 2020/21. The new Amazon Original series will be available exclusively on Prime Video on November 25, 2021, in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. All or Nothing: Juventus will take spectators on a behind-the-scenes journey with the prestigious and iconic Club during a key season and will follow all the most important events. The cameras they will have access to the Allianz Stadium, to the Juventus Training Center Keep going of Turin, and, out from the field, they will aim goals on the unique aspects of the Bianconero Club and its identity, deeply rooted in Italian culture and history, but always looking to the future. All or Nothing: Juventus will show the determination, tenacity and dedication necessary to compete at the highest level, offering fans an exclusive look at the players, lo staff and the management. Produced by Fulwell 73 (I Am Bolt, ‘Til I Die, The Class of ’92) with Executive Producers Leo Pearlman and Ben Turner, and with Showrunner Richard Cooke, All or Nothing: Juventus is part of the All or Nothing franchise that already includes the football docu-series All or Nothing: Manchester City and the most recent All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur.