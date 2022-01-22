Bonus 100 euros 2022 in paychecks, that’s who will be entitled to it

Change the bonus of 100 euros in the paycheck and also change the audience. At least, this has hinted at the IRPEF reform. The stakes are therefore new, to tell the truth not too dissimilar from the past ones, but something changes.

Who is it for

The benefit, defined in the budget law as “supplementary treatment”, will continue to be paid as before only to those who have an income of up to 15 thousand euros, while it is also recognized to those with a total income of between 15 thousand and 28 thousand euros but only in presence of certain conditions. In the text of the maneuver it is specified that in order to be entitled to supplementary treatment, the sum of certain deductions must in fact be “higher than the gross tax”.

The gross tax

to obtain the bonus, the total of these deductions must therefore be greater than the gross tax. In the event that this condition occurs, the supplementary treatment is recognized for an amount, in any case not exceeding 1,200 euros, “determined to an extent equal to the difference between the sum of the deductions listed above and the gross tax”. Compared to the past, therefore, nothing changes for those with an income of up to 15 thousand euros, but something could instead change if this threshold is exceeded.

It must be said that these taxpayers will in any case benefit from the cut in the personal income tax rates and in this case from the lowering of the 27% rate by two points.

The discount

Furthermore, only for 2022 there is a discount on contributions of 0.8% for those with a taxable salary not exceeding € 2,692. How all these measures will affect the paycheck of the individual taxpayer is difficult to say with certainty. It will obviously depend on case by case. The new reform is expected to debut in March.

