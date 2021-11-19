Bonus 110 also for VAT number, that’s when

The 110 bonus is due for work on real estate owned by individuals outside of business, arts and professions.

This, however, does not mean who he is holder of a VAT number he is not admitted to the benefit under any circumstances. The issue is topical again since 110 will be subject to extension in the next budget law 2022 (see also Home Bonus and 110, the vademecum of the upcoming extensions).

The 110 VAT number bonus: the rule

Holders of business income, art and professions (therefore VAT numbers) cannot enjoy the bonus 110% for the work performed on properties CD instrumental, i.e. those used for the exercise of the activity.

Therefore, for example, the entrepreneur will not be able to enjoy the benefit if the building interventions concern the shed where the business is carried out or the building where the company itself is based.

In the same way, the owner of a sole proprietorship cannot have the super bonus for the works carried out on the commercial space in which he carries out his activity.

These subjects can enjoy the enhanced tax relief only for interventions carried out on properties owned in theprivate sector. So, for example, on the house they live in or on a building used as a second home.

Where, however, it is property for mixed use, the 110% bonus will be applied for half (therefore 65%).

Then there are to consider the holders of VAT numbers subject to substitute tax (for example i flat rates). These taxpayers, being subject to substitute tax, it follows that for works admitted to the bonus 110 they cannot benefit from the personal income tax deduction, but only from the discount on the invoice or credit transfer.

If the instrumental property is located in a condominium

In any case, the limitation referred to in the previous paragraph, with regard to instrumental properties, exclusively concerns the interventions carried out on “real estate units“, As the holders of business income and the exhibitors of arts and professions can benefit from the superbonus in relation to the expenses incurred for interventions carried out on the common parts of the condominium buildings, if they participate in the distribution of the aforementioned expenses as condominiums (Circular no. 24 / E of 2020).

In this case, the deduction is due, in relation to the interventions concerning the common parts, regardless of the circumstance that the properties owned or held by the aforementioned subjects in the condominium are instrumental to their business activity or arts and professions.

This means that, if ad example, a proprietor of a sole proprietorship has the shop in a codominio, and works admitted to bonus 110 have been carried out on the condominium building (and not on his shop), this subject is allowed to enjoy the benefit for condominium works and based on his share of participation in the expense.

You may also be interested in: