Bonus 200 euros, as will be paid category by category

The 200 euro bonus, measure lump sum introduced by the Government with the Aid decree, it will arrive with the July paycheck. The anti-inflation contribution is intended for workers, pensioners and the unemployed and has also been extended to those who receive citizenship income, seasonal workers, domestic collaborators and the self-employed (in the latter case to be defined form and substance). For all, the annual income ceiling of 35 thousand euros. The delivery methods vary according to the recipients. In total, the measure will affect over 30 million people.

Employees (public and private)

Employers in the public and private sectors recognize the bonus automatically, and check in the balance at the end of the year whether it is actually due to the employee or not, and eventually recover the amount (in eight installments). The 200 euros will arrive in a single solution directly with the salary of July. No questions should be submitted.

Retired and unemployed

With the monthly salary of July 2022, INPS (or other social security institution in charge) will automatically pay the one-off allowance of 200 euros to pensioners, “early retirees” and to those who have received unemployment benefit in June . For the calculation of the ceiling of 35 thousand euros, income of any kind is taken into account (including those exempt from tax or subject to withholding tax or substitute tax), while the income of the dwelling house and its appurtenances are not included in the calculation, severance indemnities and arrears of duties subject to separate taxation, the family unit allowance, family allowances and the single universal allowance. The one-off indemnity of 200 euros does not constitute income for tax purposes, cannot be transferred, seized, or distrained and does not constitute income for tax purposes or for the purposes of the payment of social security and welfare benefits.

Basic income

The 200 euro bonus will also be paid to citizens of citizenship income. In the course of 2021, according to data from the INPS Observatory, the households that received at least one month’s salary on the measure against poverty were 1,763,257. However, there will be no automatisms: before recognizing the 200 euros, INPS will carry out checks to exclude those who already obtain the bonus as pensioners, and the nuclei in which one of the components with low income is entitled to the bonus as an employee .

Self-employed

With the aim of supporting the purchasing power of self-employed and professionals, a fund has been set up: it will be a ministerial decree to be issued within 30 days of the publication in the Official Gazette of the Aid decree to define the methods of disbursement of the bonus. Payment should still take place in July.