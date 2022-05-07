Health

Bonus 200 euros, how to proceed to get it

In July, all Italians with an income of less than 35 thousand euros in 2021 will receive a bonus of 200 euros. The government’s objective is to ensure support for less well-off families, which are severely tested by the loss of purchasing power due to price increases, particularly those of energy products.

200 euro bonus, questions and answers

But let’s see how the Bonus works by answering 5 questions.

1) How will it be paid to self-employed workers?

By presenting the “Aid Decree”, the government has decided that with a subsequent circular it will establish the methods of disbursement of the bonus to artisans, traders and farmers with incomes of less than 35,000 euros. In all likelihood it will be a reduction in tax payments.

2) Can the 200 euro Bonus be combined with other subsidies?

Yes. Those entitled to Citizenship Income will also receive it.

3) Do I need to apply?

In the vast majority of cases, no, the bonus will automatically come in your salary or pension. It is not yet clear how it will be paid to some categories such as family workers. For doubtful cases, it is necessary to wait for the explanatory circular which will be disseminated in the coming weeks.

4) When will it be paid?

With the paycheck in July or in any case by the month of July.

5) Is it triggered if the spouse earns more than € 35,000?

Yes. The bonus is personal.

