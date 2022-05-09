Bonus 200 euros in paychecks, the risk of not being able to give up

Questions continue to come to the editorial office about the new one bonus 200 euros for employees, pensioners and more, established with the Aid decree launched by the Government (secondarily) on 5 May 2022.

This is the new aid measure, intended to give support to families who, in recent months, have been dealing with the expensive prices due to the increase in the cost of many raw materials (fuel, electricity, etc.). Although in this regard it will be of little use (as we demonstrated in our previous article).

It takes the form of an amount of 200 euros (lump sum) that workers and retirees will automatically find each other (respectively) in the pay slip and pension slip. It will also be up to self-employed workers, citizenship income earners, seasonal workers, home helps and carers.

For the latter category, the draft of the decree in circulation, however, does not yet define the payment methods.

200 euro bonus, is it possible to opt out?

The 200 euro bonus is up to provided the income of the worker or pensioner does not exceed 35,000 euros.

As mentioned, it is paid one-time (ie once only), directly in paycheck or pension slip. This should take place between the months of June and July.

In this regard, our editorial team was asked if it is possible express waiver (therefore, not wanting to receive it) without thus running the risk of having to repay it if the income exceeds the aforementioned threshold.

In this regard, the draft of the decree does not express itself. The only thing that is given to read in the text, now in circulation, is that the employer verifies

in the settlement of the amount due. Should the indemnity prove not to be due at that time, the same substitute will recover the relative amount. The recovery of the same is carried out in eight equal installments starting from the salary that discounts the effects of the adjustment.

In other words, in July the employer credits him directly in the pay slip. Then in December 2022, in the seat of balance annual salary, the same employer checks whether the worker’s income has exceeded 35,000 euros or not. If the limit is exceeded, the latter proceeds to recover the 200 euro bonus from the employee’s paycheck.