Bonus 200 to the maids, the family will not pay the check. Preventive checks for those with income

It will not be families to take charge of the payment of the bonus 200 euros for maid And caregivers. This was one of the most delicate knots to be resolved in the new version of the anti-crisis aid, inserted by government in the Energy decree approved last week and enlarged with respect to the original audience. Domestic workers are special types of employees because their employers – unlike others – do not act as withholding agents by levying theIrpef due.

Bonus 200 euros and pensions, richer in July fourteenth: but there is an income ceiling

Bonus 200 to the maids, the family will not pay the check

Therefore asking families to advance the sum would be very complicated as well as penalizing for the families concerned. While the measure is still awaited in the Official Gazette (it should arrive in the first days of this week), a different path is therefore evaluated, which could pass through a request to INPS similar to that presented by the same category for the disbursement of the bonus linked to the Covid 19, in 2020.

THE RIGHTS

As regards the recipients of citizenship income, also included among those entitled with the second meeting of the Council of Ministers, the 200 euros will go to the beneficiary nuclei, which in 2021 were approximately 1.8 million: the monthly audience, however, is more contained. In any case, the bonus will not reach those who are entitled to it as retirees or even households in which a low-income worker appears, who in any case will receive it from the employer. Therefore, in this case the INPS will make the necessary checks before loading the sum on the card of those who have not obtained the benefit in another way.

OTHER WORKERS

However, no problem for retirees and other employees (with the exception of seasonal workers who may have a separate channel). In the first case it will be the social security institution, therefore in most cases the INPS, to recognize the additional sum with the installment paid at the beginning of July. For employees, on the other hand, the 200 euros will come from the employer, who will then compensate them quickly as part of their flows with the tax authorities. Unless there are delays, the salaries concerned should be those of June. The mechanism for self-employed workers has yet to be defined in detail. A special fund will be set up for them: there is the possibility of attributing the sum as part of the monthly VAT payments, but also in this case the path already chosen for Covid aid could be used, which passed through the social security institutions. And it will be the INPS to provide for the disbursement even in the case of those who currently receive unemployment benefits. For all beneficiaries there is the requirement of 35 thousand euros of annual income, calculated net of the income from the dwelling house and welfare benefits.

THE WITHDRAWAL

Overall, the additional audience fluctuates between two and three million people, with a financial burden of half a billion or so. The total number of those who will receive aid thus rises from 28 to over 30 million. The increase in the levy on extra-profits, from which over 6 billion is expected, should be sufficient for financial coverage.